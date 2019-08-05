Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Rich Davis

    BBC Weather presenter

    Early cloud should clear leaving a mostly sunny day with some scattered showers and highs of 20C (68F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  3. Crews fighting factory fire

    A fire has broken out in a factory in Wednesbury.

    About 40 firefighters are at the scene on Alma Street.

    Crews were called to the unit shortly after 06:00.

    View more on twitter

  4. Crash causing M6 congestion

    BBC News Travel

    A crash has closed two lanes of the M6 northbound in Warwickshire at J3.

    It happened in the roadworks area close to the Bedworth bypass.

    There's two miles of queuing traffic in the area.

    View more on twitter

  5. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top