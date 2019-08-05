Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Early cloud should clear leaving a mostly sunny day with some scattered showers and highs of 20C (68F).
Hospitals set to receive £850m revealed
Twenty hospitals will receive funds, but a charity says the money risks being a "drop in the ocean".Read more
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
Crews fighting factory fire
A fire has broken out in a factory in Wednesbury.
About 40 firefighters are at the scene on Alma Street.
Crews were called to the unit shortly after 06:00.
Crash causing M6 congestion
BBC News Travel
A crash has closed two lanes of the M6 northbound in Warwickshire at J3.
It happened in the roadworks area close to the Bedworth bypass.
There's two miles of queuing traffic in the area.
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
