Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

By Vanessa Pearce

  1. Police question two over stab murder

    Police are continuing to question two men arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 21-year-old who was stabbed.

    The victim was attacked on Forge Road in Darlaston, Walsall, on Wednesday night but died on Saturday afternoon.

    Two men, both aged 18, remain in police custody while CCTV footage is being reviewed by officers.

    A 19-year-old man who handed himself into police on Friday and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was released on police bail on Saturday.

    Severe accident: M6 West Midlands southbound

    M6 West Midlands southbound severe accident, from J5 for A452 to J4A for M42 J8.

    M6 West Midlands - Two lanes blocked and queues on M6 southbound from J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) to J4a M42 J8, because of an accident involving at least three cars, a van and a lorry.

  3. Boy injured in large-scale disorder

    A teenager has suffered serious life-changing injuries after trouble broke out in Telford.

    A number of people were involved in an incident outside The Wren's Nest in the Ketley area, at about 22:00 on Saturday police said.

    The 15-year-old remains in hospital.

    A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder and a 32-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

    It will be a largely fine day with sunny spells and highs of 24C (75F).

