Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police are continuing to question two men arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 21-year-old who was stabbed.

John Kennett Copyright: John Kennett

The victim was attacked on Forge Road in Darlaston, Walsall, on Wednesday night but died on Saturday afternoon.

Two men, both aged 18, remain in police custody while CCTV footage is being reviewed by officers.

A 19-year-old man who handed himself into police on Friday and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was released on police bail on Saturday.