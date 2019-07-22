Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe accident, from J13 for A449 to J14 for A34.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and queues on M6 northbound from J13, A449 (Stafford South) to J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time