Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Flooding has closed the B4096 Hewell Lane in Redditch. Traffic is being diverted away from the affected area at Stoney Lane.
By Vanessa Pearce
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe accident, from J13 for A449 to J14 for A34.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and queues on M6 northbound from J13, A449 (Stafford South) to J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of an accident.
Flooding closes road
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
After a cloudy start it should be a sunny day with highs of 26C (79F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
