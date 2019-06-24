Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Funding to tackle 'knife crime emergency'
- Partial opening of £37m leisure centre delayed
- 'Arsenal' of weapons used in street fight
- Thunderstorms expected to bring travel disruption
- Click related stories to read updates from your area
- Live updates from Monday 24 June
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Flights delayed due to fire alarm
Flights were delayed when thousands of holidaymakers had to evacuate Birmingham Airport on Sunday due to a fire alarm.
A fire detector in the departure lounge's Factory Bar set off alarms at 14:00, an airport spokeswoman said.
Travellers had to leave the building, with some complaining on social media the situation was chaotic due to a lack of information.
"Passengers were evacuated, which is normal procedure," the spokeswoman added.
She said there was a "small impact to flights" and that passengers were advised to check on the arrivals/departures page of the airport website.
Debris cleared from river
Traffic was diverted in Worcester over the weekend to allow debris to be recovered from the river.
The tree branches, wood and plastic was washed down the Severn during recent flooding.
Jon Fraser, head of highways at Worcestershire County Council said a long-reach excavator was used to clear the debris, which has been taken away for recycling.
The street built to bring back memories
A care home in Birmingham has built a 'sensory street' - complete with tea room, sweet shop and post office - to help stimulate its residents.
It is particularly helpful to those living with dementia.
The impact on one woman who has had mental health problems has been a "miracle," her husband says.
You can see more on this story on the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 - and watch a longer film here.
Thunderstorms expected to bring travel disruption
Severe weather warnings for thunderstorms are in place across the West Midlands with flooding and travel disruption expected to continue throughout the day.
The Met Office warning is in place until the end of Tuesday.
Police seize 'terrifying' arsenal of weapons
A "terrifying" arsenal of weapons - including a sword, axe, several hammers and knives - were seized by police called to break up a street fight.
Officers were called to Small Heath, Birmingham, on Saturday at about 17:15 after reports of disorder.
The group fled when police arrived, a spokeswoman for West Midlands Police, but officers recovered more than a dozen of weapons from the scene.
A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray was released on police bail.
West Midlands Police secures £7m for 'knife crime emergency'
Police in the West Midlands have been given more than £7m in extra government cash to help tackle youth violence.
The force said the majority of the "Project Guardian" funding would go towards preventing knife crime.
The force will focus more resources on Birmingham's night time economy and mediation services for young people.
Critics said the funding was not enough and the plan relied too heavily on police officers working overtime.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
It will be dry and bright at times but also some showers with highs of 22C (72F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.