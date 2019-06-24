Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

  1. Flights delayed due to fire alarm

    Flights were delayed when thousands of holidaymakers had to evacuate Birmingham Airport on Sunday due to a fire alarm.

    Birmingham Airport
    Copyright: Nicola Hill

    A fire detector in the departure lounge's Factory Bar set off alarms at 14:00, an airport spokeswoman said.

    Travellers had to leave the building, with some complaining on social media the situation was chaotic due to a lack of information.

    "Passengers were evacuated, which is normal procedure," the spokeswoman added.

    She said there was a "small impact to flights" and that passengers were advised to check on the arrivals/departures page of the airport website.

  2. Debris cleared from river

    Traffic was diverted in Worcester over the weekend to allow debris to be recovered from the river.

    Bridge
    Copyright: Dave Throup

    The tree branches, wood and plastic was washed down the Severn during recent flooding.

    Jon Fraser, head of highways at Worcestershire County Council said a long-reach excavator was used to clear the debris, which has been taken away for recycling.

    Debris
    Copyright: Dave Throup

  3. The street built to bring back memories

    A care home in Birmingham has built a 'sensory street' - complete with tea room, sweet shop and post office - to help stimulate its residents.

    It is particularly helpful to those living with dementia.

    The impact on one woman who has had mental health problems has been a "miracle," her husband says.

    Video content

    Video caption: Sensory street care home 'has been a miracle'

    You can see more on this story on the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 - and watch a longer film here.

  5. Police seize 'terrifying' arsenal of weapons

    A "terrifying" arsenal of weapons - including a sword, axe, several hammers and knives - were seized by police called to break up a street fight.

    Knives
    Copyright: West Midlands Police

    Officers were called to Small Heath, Birmingham, on Saturday at about 17:15 after reports of disorder.

    The group fled when police arrived, a spokeswoman for West Midlands Police, but officers recovered more than a dozen of weapons from the scene.

    A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray was released on police bail.

  6. West Midlands Police secures £7m for 'knife crime emergency'

    Police in the West Midlands have been given more than £7m in extra government cash to help tackle youth violence.

    Knife
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The force said the majority of the "Project Guardian" funding would go towards preventing knife crime.

    The force will focus more resources on Birmingham's night time economy and mediation services for young people.

    Critics said the funding was not enough and the plan relied too heavily on police officers working overtime.

  8. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

