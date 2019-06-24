Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Flights were delayed when thousands of holidaymakers had to evacuate Birmingham Airport on Sunday due to a fire alarm.

A fire detector in the departure lounge's Factory Bar set off alarms at 14:00, an airport spokeswoman said.

Travellers had to leave the building, with some complaining on social media the situation was chaotic due to a lack of information.

"Passengers were evacuated, which is normal procedure," the spokeswoman added.

She said there was a "small impact to flights" and that passengers were advised to check on the arrivals/departures page of the airport website.