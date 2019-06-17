Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
In the papers: Fewer sex crimes heard in court
Express and Star
Some of the early headlines on the Express and Star website today are:
Flooding likely as weather warnings issued
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely to cause travel disruption across parts of the West Midlands.
A severe weather warning is in force from 18:00 Tuesday to 21:00 Wednesday.
Five flood warnings and eight flood alerts are still in place.
Adam Peaty breaks championship record in Barcelona
BBC Sport
Uttoxeter swimmer Adam Peaty has broken Mare Nostrum series championship records in Barcelona.
World champion Peaty, 24, finished the 50m breaststroke in 26.55 seconds.
On Saturday, Peaty broke the series' 100m breaststroke record for the second time in a week.
Writing on Twitter, he said it was "strong prep" ahead of next month's World Championships in South Korea.
Violent offences 'dealt with informally' by police forces
BBC News
Violent criminals are being handed informal punishments by the police, despite guidance restricting their use to low-level offences.
Offences including burglary, sexual assault, violence and arson have led police to issue community resolutions, which do not involve going to court.
Critics said the orders were being used "contrary to their original purpose".
The National Police Chiefs' Council said community resolutions should not be used in the most serious cases.
Police pursuit crash investigated
An investigation is underway after a police officer was injured when his patrol car was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop.
Officers tried to stop a Range Rover Discovery which was being driven "erratically" in Wood End Road, Erdington, in the early hours of Sunday.
It collided with a passing patrol car, which was not involved in the pursuit, injuring the officer inside.
A man, 37, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
The force's Professional Standards Department has been informed, police said.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A38(M) West Midlands southbound
A38(M) West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from M6 J6 to A38 Corporation Street.
A38(M) West Midlands - It's slow on A38(M) Aston Expressway inbound from M6 J6, Spaghetti Junction to A38 Corporation Street, because of debris on the road and tidal flow lane not open.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
It will be a cloudy day with some showery rain this afternoon and highs of 20C (68F).
