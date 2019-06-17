Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  3. Adam Peaty breaks championship record in Barcelona

    BBC Sport

    Uttoxeter swimmer Adam Peaty has broken Mare Nostrum series championship records in Barcelona.

    Adam Peaty
    Copyright: Getty Images

    World champion Peaty, 24, finished the 50m breaststroke in 26.55 seconds.

    On Saturday, Peaty broke the series' 100m breaststroke record for the second time in a week.

    Writing on Twitter, he said it was "strong prep" ahead of next month's World Championships in South Korea.

  4. Violent offences 'dealt with informally' by police forces

    BBC News

    Violent criminals are being handed informal punishments by the police, despite guidance restricting their use to low-level offences.

    Police officer
    Copyright: BBC

    Offences including burglary, sexual assault, violence and arson have led police to issue community resolutions, which do not involve going to court.

    Critics said the orders were being used "contrary to their original purpose".

    The National Police Chiefs' Council said community resolutions should not be used in the most serious cases.

  5. Police pursuit crash investigated

    An investigation is underway after a police officer was injured when his patrol car was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop.

    Police vehicle
    Copyright: @PreeceObserver / Birmingham Live

    Officers tried to stop a Range Rover Discovery which was being driven "erratically" in Wood End Road, Erdington, in the early hours of Sunday.

    It collided with a passing patrol car, which was not involved in the pursuit, injuring the officer inside.

    A man, 37, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

    The force's Professional Standards Department has been informed, police said.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A38(M) West Midlands southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A38(M) West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from M6 J6 to A38 Corporation Street.

    A38(M) West Midlands - It's slow on A38(M) Aston Expressway inbound from M6 J6, Spaghetti Junction to A38 Corporation Street, because of debris on the road and tidal flow lane not open.

  7. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    It will be a cloudy day with some showery rain this afternoon and highs of 20C (68F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

