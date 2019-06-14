Flood warnings as rivers rise

The A38 Kingsbury Road remains closed northbound in Castle Vale between Forge Lane and Midpoint Boulevard roundabout.

The southbound carriageway was also initially blocked, but is now passable with care.

The B4101 is also closed in both directions in Bradnocks Marsh, Soluhull between Magpie Lane and Fen End Road West.

In Staffordshire the B5066 Sandon Road is completely closed from Astonfields Road to Peel Terrace.

New Street in Upton upon Severn in Worcestershire is closed between Hanley Road and Upper Hook Road.

Wrinehill Road in Nantwich, Cheshire remains closed from B5071 Bridge Street to Cobbs Lane.