Flood warnings as rivers rise
- Trains between Birmingham and Shrewsbury disrupted by flooding
- Flood warnings cover Worcestershire, West Midlands, Warwickshire and Shropshire
- Drivers rescued from stranded cars
- Some areas see three months' of rain in just a week
- Updates on Friday 14 June 2019
By Vanessa Pearce and Allen Cook
Roads closed due to flooding
The A38 Kingsbury Road remains closed northbound in Castle Vale between Forge Lane and Midpoint Boulevard roundabout.
The southbound carriageway was also initially blocked, but is now passable with care.
The B4101 is also closed in both directions in Bradnocks Marsh, Soluhull between Magpie Lane and Fen End Road West.
In Staffordshire the B5066 Sandon Road is completely closed from Astonfields Road to Peel Terrace.
New Street in Upton upon Severn in Worcestershire is closed between Hanley Road and Upper Hook Road.
Wrinehill Road in Nantwich, Cheshire remains closed from B5071 Bridge Street to Cobbs Lane.
Flowers given to care homes after race abandoned
Yesterday's racing at Uttoxeter Racecourse was called off after persistent rain. However, there was a nice surprise for care homes in the area.
Flowers ordered by race organisers for the Ladies Night event on Thursday evening were delivered to residents at care homes in Staffordshire instead.
Trains disrupted by flooding
Trains are being disrupted this morning between Birmingham International and Shrewsbury because of flooding and heavy rain.
National Rail Enquiries said disruption's expected until at least midday.
Mountain bike event cancelled due to waterlogged ground
Events this weekend are being cancelled with the recent bad weather, and flood alerts in place across the West Midlands.
Mountain bike festival the GT Malverns Classic has been called off due to the amount of water at the ground, said organiser Simon Payton.
"The fields here are so waterlogged we just wouldn't get the people on," he said, "and the worst problem is getting them off."
"It's such a beautiful park," he added, "it would just damage the fields, and people just wouldn't get out."
"Currently looking out the window I think they'd be stuck there until Tuesday or Wednesday".
Latest update on flood warnings issued
Flood warnings and alerts across the West Midlands have been updated.
These are the places where flooding is now expected:
There are also still more than a dozen flood alerts in place across the region.
More flood defences deployed in Shrewsbury
Another phase of flood barriers are going up at Frankwell in Shrewsbury this morning, as the level of the River Severn continues to rise.
The river is expected to peak at up to 3.8m later today, the Environment Agency said.
The car park reopened on Thursday but is closed today as river levels rise.
Flood gates shut as water levels set to rise
Flood gates were shut in Upton upon Severn, last night with water levels set to rise well into the weekend, said the Environment Agency (EA).
Manager Dave Throup said the level of the River Severn was rising and it would keep monitoring it over the weekend.
"These are normal levels for a winter flood," he said, "but the problem is they're happening in the summer."
It should be a "gradually improving situation" over the weekend, said Dave Throup, with just showers forecast.
"The problem is there's an awful lot of water still to come through."
"In Worcester it's going to keep rising well into tomorrow and possibly Sunday, with maybe another half a meter [of water] to go.
Expect some rain during rush hour
Drivers are facing a rush hour of wet weather as rain's expected to sweep across most of the West Midlands.
Shropshire's forecast to get the worst of it although it's also looking like being pretty wet in parts of Staffordshire and Cheshire and elsewhere.
The Environment Agency has ten flood warnings across the region along with more than a dozen flood alerts.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Rain will gradually ease and clear with some sunny spells later and highs of 17C (63F).