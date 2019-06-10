Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
By Vanessa Pearce
Severe weather warnings issued
Heavy rain could cause travel disruption to parts of the West Midlands later.
Some areas could see a month's worth of rainfall in a single day, with wet weather to last well into the week.
The first of four severe weather warnings is set to affect parts of Warwickshire, Birmingham and the Black Country, Herefordshire and Worcestershire until the end of Monday.
Areas most affected could see local flooding and disruption to transport.
Man charged over internet cafe stab attack
A man is due in court after an internet cafe employee was stabbed in the neck.
The victim, 21, was attacked while behind the counter at the San Internet Cafe in Grove Lane, Handsworth, Birmingham, at about 10:45 on Friday.
He suffered a stab wound to his throat and remains in a serious condition in hospital, West Midlands Police said.
A 24-year-old man from Winson Green has also been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife.
He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.
Night owls: Simple sleep tweaks boost wellbeing
James Gallagher
BBC News Website, Health Editor
Tweaking sleeping habits can shift people's body clocks and improve their wellbeing, according to scientists.
Researchers at the the universities of Birmingham, Surrey and Monash focused on "night owls", whose bodies' drive them to stay up late into the night.
Techniques used included consistent bedtimes, avoiding caffeine and getting plenty of morning sunshine.
The researchers say their approach may seem obvious, but could make an important difference to people's lives.
LGBT school row: Protestors to challenge ban injunction
Protestors have the opportunity to challenge an injunction which bans them from gathering outside Anderton Primary School in Birmingham.
The school is at the centre of a row over the teaching of LGBT awareness.
The High Court will hear the legal challenge in Birmingham when those against the diversity teachings will be given the chance to make their case in front of a judge.
Meanwhile, Hall Green MP Roger Godsiff will be spoken to by the party's chief whip about his support for protesters opposed to the teaching.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
It will be a cloudy and wet day with heavy rain spreading through the area and highs of 13C (55F).
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, from J18 for A54 Middlewich Road Middlewich to J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J18, A54 (Middlewich) to J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
