M6 shut: Three-lorry crash halts traffic

One lane has now reopened on the southbound section of the M6 affected by the three-lorry crash earlier. Here's what we know so far:
Live Reporting
By Andy Giddings
All times stated are UK
One lane of M6 reopens southbound
BBC News Travel
One lane has now reopened on the southbound section of the M6 affected by the three-lorry crash earlier.
Here's what we know so far:
Pupils and commuters stuck in tailbacks
Police hope to reopen lane on M6
Andy Giddings
BBC News
I've just spoken to West Midlands Police who say their officers remain at the scene of the lorry crash on the M6.
They're hoping to be able to reopen one lane on the south side soon, between junctions eight and nine.
The force isn't able to say when the motorway will fully reopen.
Drivers urged to avoid section of M6 following lorry crash
BBC News Travel
Motorists are being advised to avoid the M6 near the junction with the M5.
The southbound section between junctions eight and nine remains closed, while police continue their investigations.
Highways England is turning around trapped traffic between those junctions and says traffic is still slow on the northbound side.
Traffic to be turned around on M6
BBC News Travel
Highways England says its about to start turning around traffic trapped on the M6, heading south between junctions eight and nine.
It says it plans to take the vehicles off at the previous junction.
Lorry driver cut free by firefighters
The West Midlands Fire Service said it had to cut free one of the drivers in the three-lorry crash on the M6 this afternoon.
It said he had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with serious leg injuries.
A passenger in one of the lorries has also been taken to hospital with less serious injuries.
Two need hospital treatment after M6 lorry crash
BBC News Travel
West Midlands Ambulance service says it's preparing to take two people to hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash on the M6 this afternoon.
It says one of them has serious injuries, the other has suffered more minor injuries.
The southbound carriageway of the M6 will remain closed between junctions eight and nine while police carry out investigations.
Motorway partially reopens at crash scene
BBC News Travel
The M6 has reopened northbound between junctions eight for the M5 and nine for Wednesbury.
The motorway remains closed southbound between those junctions as the emergency services continue to deal with a serious crash involving at least two lorries.
Ambulances at scene of 'serious' M6 lorry crash
BBC News Travel
West Midlands Ambulance Service says a crash near the junction of the M6 and M5 is "serious" and involves at least two lorries.
The M6 is now closed heading both north and south between junction eight for the M5 and nine for Wednesbury and an air ambulance has arrived at the scene.
WMAS said it was initially called out at 15:39 and Highways England said the delays are affecting a five-mile stretch of the motorway.