Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

More than 278,000 tickets were sold over the 11 days of the Hay Festival, up 5,000 on last year, organisers say.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Book sales also rose by 2.5% with Heroic Failure by Fintan O'Toole and Matt Millz by Harry Millz most popular.

Festival director Peter Florence, said: "It's been 11 days full of hope - hope for connection, for kindness and for progress.

"There's been a welcome generosity in the debates, a willingness to listen and to move forward together. And the stories have ranged across the world, and deep into ourselves."