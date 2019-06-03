Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Five Ways underpass shut for two years
- D-Day veteran's stolen medals replaced
- Live updates from Monday 3 June
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, from J6 for A4538 Pershore Lane to J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - M5 partially blocked northbound from J6, A4538 (Worcester) to J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a large piece of sheet metal on the road.
Hay Festival ticket sales up
More than 278,000 tickets were sold over the 11 days of the Hay Festival, up 5,000 on last year, organisers say.
Book sales also rose by 2.5% with Heroic Failure by Fintan O'Toole and Matt Millz by Harry Millz most popular.
Festival director Peter Florence, said: "It's been 11 days full of hope - hope for connection, for kindness and for progress.
"There's been a welcome generosity in the debates, a willingness to listen and to move forward together. And the stories have ranged across the world, and deep into ourselves."
Veteran's stolen medals replaced for D-Day anniversary
A D-Day veteran whose medals were stolen from his Birmingham home will be wearing a set of replacements when he goes to events which mark the 75th anniversary.
Jim Kelly, 92,noticed the medals were missing from a locked cupboard in March.
The great-grandfather served with the 6th Airborne Division earning the 1939-1945 Star, France and Germany Star, Defence Medal, War Medal 1939-1945 and the Legion d'Honneur.
On D-Day, he was a 17-year-old machine gunner with 1st Battalion Royal Ulster Rifles.
He said the Royal British Legion had "moved heaven and earth" to get the replacements, which were handed to him at the charity's Birmingham center on May 23.
Mr Kelly is travelling with his son Keith Kelly, 58, to Normandy on the Legion's chartered ship, MV Boudicca.
The Asian women who defied the driving taboo
Susie Rack
BBC News
It was unusual for first-generation Asian women to learn to drive after arriving in England in the 1960s and 70s, but some were determined to ignore convention and get behind the wheel.
Their stories are being told in a new exhibition.
Among those featured is Jagdish Khaira, 64, who credits her "forward-thinking" father for giving her the opportunity to learn to drive.
She was nine years old when her family left Jalandhar, Punjab, India in 1964 for Leamington Spa.
"In those days all we were expected to do was do manual work, use the buses to go wherever you wanted and driving itself was a luxury and you weren't expected to have luxuries," she said.
Five Ways underpass closed for tram work
A traffic underpass taking vehicles under a major route in and out of Birmingham is closed from today for the next two years.
The underpass beneath Five Ways roundabout in Birmingham links Broad Street and Hagley Road.
Its closure is part of the Midland Metro tram extension, which is expected to be completed in 2021.
While the roundabout itself will remain open, Transport for West Midlands has warned of increased traffic.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, at J2 for M69.
M6 Warwickshire - M6 lane closed on entry slip road from A46 northbound at J2, M69 (Coventry), because of a broken down vehicle.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells and highs of 18C (64F).
