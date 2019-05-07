Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Call for cuts in bus driver hours after fatal crash
- Rising knife crime 'linked to council cuts'
- Updates from Tuesday 7 May
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, at J3 for A444 Bedworth Bypass Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Man shot in Wolverhampton
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Wolverhampton last night.
It happened on Graiseley Street in the Pennfields area of the city.
His condition at this stage is unknown.
We'll bring you more information as we get it.
Police probe man's 'unexplained' death
A body was found in a house in Bedworth, Warwickshire, on Monday afternoon.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J13 for A449 to J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J13, A449 (Stafford South) to J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Crash causing M42 delays
BBC News Travel
A crash involving a tanker and a car is causing congestion on the M42 southbound in the West Midlands.
One lane remains closed after the crash between J4 and J3A.
Call for cuts in bus driver hours after fatal crash
The family of a boy who died when a bus he was travelling on crashed into a Coventry supermarket is calling for a limit to bus drivers' hours.
Seven-year-old Rowan Fitzgerald's family and Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western will meet with the transport minister in London today.
Pedestrian Dora Hancox, 76, also died in the crash when a Midland Red driver smashed into Sainsbury's in 2015.
A trial of facts concluded driver, Kailash Chander had been driving dangerously when he mistook the accelerator for the brake on 3 October 2015.
The bus company admitted allowing him to work more than 70 hours a week.
Rising knife crime linked to council cuts, study suggests
Places in England that have seen the biggest council spending cuts to youth services are likely to see the biggest increases in knife crime, a study says.
Wolverhampton and the City of Westminster were the worst hit, with youth services cut by 91% since 2014-15, followed by Cambridgeshire County Council (88%), according to the figures.
Research by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Knife Crime showed the average council cut real-terms spending on youth services - such as youth clubs - by 40% between 2014-15 and 2017-18.
It is not possible to directly compare the geographical areas covered by police forces and local authority boundaries, but the APPG analysis suggests forces serving areas with the biggest cuts, such as West Midlands Police, have also seen some of the highest increases in knife crime.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
After a dry start for many there will be scattered showers, with highs of 9C (48F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
