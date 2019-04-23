Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter and sign up for news updates direct to your phone
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 23 April
- Click related stories to read updates from your area
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter and sign up for news updates direct to your phone
Live Reporting
By Jessica Labhart
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A500 D Road to J14 for A34.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound from J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live updates for the West Midlands
Welcome to our live service for Tuesday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you, so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter or Facebook.
Why I find match days 'overwhelming'
Man, 22, with Asperger's Syndrome visits all 92 football league clubs to raise awareness.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, at J2 for M69.
M6 Warwickshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic southbound at J2, M69 (Coventry), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time