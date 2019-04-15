Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J6 for A38 to J4A for .
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction to J4a, M42 interchange, because of technical issues preventing the hard shoulder opening in the smart motorway area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Attack on two girls investigated
Two teenage girls were threatened and attacked by a man in Stoke-on-Trent, police say.
The attack happened as the girls were walking home across
land off Berryhill Walkway in Adderley Green at about 22:30 on Sunday.
The man ran off following the incident, Staffordshire
Police said.
Officers are asking for anyone with information to come
forward.
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Power outage causing M6 congestion
A power fault is preventing the hard shoulder being used causing congestion on the M6 in the West Midlands.
Engineers are working to resolve the problem between J6 and J4a.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J6 for A38 to J4A for .
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction to J4a, M42 interchange, because of technical issues preventing the hard shoulder opening in the smart motorway area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Attack on two girls investigated
Two teenage girls were threatened and attacked by a man in Stoke-on-Trent, police say.
The attack happened as the girls were walking home across land off Berryhill Walkway in Adderley Green at about 22:30 on Sunday.
The man ran off following the incident, Staffordshire Police said.
Officers are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
Morris leads Pears to win over Leics
Worcestershire open their County Championship campaign with an innings victory over Leicestershire at Grace Road.Read more
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
It will be a dry day with some spells of sunshine and highs of 14C (57F).
Podmore's five wickets set up Kent win
Harry Podmore claims five second-innings wickets as Kent beat Warwickshire despite Tim Ambrose's hundred.Read more
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.