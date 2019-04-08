Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police are continuing to investigate after a man was found with a stab wound lying on the street outside a railway station.

He was discovered outside Leamington Spa station at about 15:00 on Sunday.

He was treated by paramedics, and his injuries are not life-threatening. He is currently in a "stable" condition.

Another man suffered head injuries and was treated by station staff before leaving the scene. Police said he could be a friend of the stab victim.