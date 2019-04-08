Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Monday 8 April
Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J10 for A454 Wolverhampton Road Wolverhampton.

    M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken down vehicle.

  2. Man found knifed outside station

    Police are continuing to investigate after a man was found with a stab wound lying on the street outside a railway station.

    Police tape
    Copyright: BBC

    He was discovered outside Leamington Spa station at about 15:00 on Sunday.

    He was treated by paramedics, and his injuries are not life-threatening. He is currently in a "stable" condition.

    Another man suffered head injuries and was treated by station staff before leaving the scene. Police said he could be a friend of the stab victim.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, from J3 for A444 Bedworth Bypass Nuneaton to J2 for M69.

    M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound from J3, A444 (Nuneaton) to J2, M69 (Coventry), because of an accident.

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J5 for A452.

    M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down lorry.

  5. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Sara Blizzard

    BBC Weather

    Early mist or fog should clear leaving a cloudy day with the chance of showers and highs of 15C (59F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  6. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

