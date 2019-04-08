Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police are continuing to investigate after a man was found with a stab wound lying on the street outside a railway station. He was discovered outside Leamington Spa station at about 15:00 on Sunday. He was treated by paramedics, and his injuries are not life-threatening. He is currently in a "stable" condition. Another man suffered head injuries and was treated by station staff before leaving the scene. Police said he could be a friend of the stab victim.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J10 for A454 Wolverhampton Road Wolverhampton.
M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, from J3 for A444 Bedworth Bypass Nuneaton to J2 for M69.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound from J3, A444 (Nuneaton) to J2, M69 (Coventry), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J5 for A452.
M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down lorry.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Early mist or fog should clear leaving a cloudy day with the chance of showers and highs of 15C (59F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
