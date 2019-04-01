Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The West Midlands Police and Crime Comissioner (PCC) is to meet the prime minister today in a bid to help combat the rising levels of violent crime.

David Jamieson along with ministers and community leaders have been invited by Theresa May to attend a serious violence summit later.

He says more needs to be done to avoid excluding students from schools as they become more likely to commit crimes.

The government is to begin a consultation on whether public bodies, including hospitals and schools, should be legally obliged to raise concerns about children at risk of becoming involved in knife crime.