Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Prime minister to host summit on serious youth violence
Updates from Monday 1 April
Video: What is in the No Outsiders books that sparked protests?
The No Outsiders programme was created in 2014 by Andrew Moffat, the assistant head teacher at Parkfield Community School in Birmingham.
The scheme aims to teach children about the characteristics protected by the Equality Act - such as sexual orientation and religion.
But some parents at Parkfield Community School in Birmingham say lessons featuring books depicting same-sex relationships are not age-appropriate and the lessons have currently been put on hold.
Reading the No Outsiders books
The No Outsiders programme aims to teach children about the characteristics protected by the Equality Act - such as sexual orientation and religion.
Boys charged over Grindr date robberies
A 17-year-old boy is due in court charged with robbery after three men who had arranged dates using the Grindr app were attacked.
The victims were targeted in separate attacks on parkland in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, in January and March.
Two attacks happened off Yardley Green Road on 5 January and 18 March, with a third off Hob Moor Road on 24 March.
A second 17-year-old boy, also charged with robbery, appeared before city magistrates on Saturday.
video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
After a chilly start it will be a dry day with spells of sunshine and highs of 15C (59F).
