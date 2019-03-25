Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Some of the early headlines on the Express and Star website today are:
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
In the papers: Knife criminals spared jail
Express and Star
Some of the early headlines on the Express and Star website today are:
Port Vale owner to put club in administration if new owner not found
Owner Norman Smurthwaite says he will put Port Vale in administration if a buyer for the club is not found by 5 May.
Smurthwaite told BBC Radio Stoke he will only fund Vale up to that point, as a result of supporter protests about his running of the League Two club.
He claims that as much as £600,000 will be needed to keep the club going until the start of next season.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, from J4A for M42 to J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J4a M42 to J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Third murder charge after fatal stabbing
A third person has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed.
Abdullah Muhammad died in Sara Park in Small Heath, Birmingham, on 20 February.
A 17-year-old from Birmingham was arrested on Friday at an address in Rugby and has been charged with murder and two counts of robbery.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due at Birmingham Magistrates Court later.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J15 for A500 D Road to J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, from J18 for A5 to J19 for M6.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J18, A5 (Rugby) to J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
It will be a dry day with sunny spells and highs of 12C (54F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.