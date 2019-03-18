Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Officers are questioning a man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash which killed two boys.

Sanjay Singh, 10, and Pawanveer Singh, 23 months, were in a BMW with their mother when it was in collision with an Audi S3 in Wolverhampton on Thursday.

A 23-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on Sunday, police said.

A 31-year-old driver of a third car, a Bentley, who was arrested at the scene, has been released pending further investigation.