Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Officers are questioning a man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash which killed two boys. Sanjay Singh, 10, and Pawanveer Singh, 23 months, were in a BMW with their mother when it was in collision with an Audi S3 in Wolverhampton on Thursday. A 23-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on Sunday, police said. A 31-year-old driver of a third car, a Bentley, who was arrested at the scene, has been released pending further investigation.
By Vanessa Pearce
Two charged after 'terror-referenced' abuse
Two people are charged after a UK taxi driver was "abused" following the Christchurch shootings.Read more
Factory fire not affecting flights
A factory fire in Tyseley, Birmingham, isn't currently affecting the airport, police say.
About 70 firefighters are at the scene of the factory fire, in Hay Hall Road.
Rail services between Leamington Spa and Birmingham are expected to be delayed until 12:00, said National Rail.
'Future-proof' plans revealed for station
Passenger numbers at the Birmingham station are expected to grow with the arrival of HS2.Read more
Severe accident: M42 Warwickshire southbound
M42 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, from J9 for A4097 Kingsbury Road Curdworth to J8 for M6 Toll.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 southbound from J9, A4097 (Curdworth) to J8 M6 Toll, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J9 for A461 Wood Green Road to J8 for .
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J9, A461 (Wednesbury) to J8, M5 interchange, because of metal on the road.
Large factory fire closes roads
Hay Hall Road, in Tyseley, Birmingham, remains closed after a large fire at a factory in the area.
There's heavy congestion to the A45 Coventry Road and A41 Warwick Road with confirmed closures also on Redfern Parkway and Redfern Road.
Nearby Tyseley Railway station remains open, although services are delayed.
Trains are operating through the area but at a reduced speed.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J6 for A38 to J5 for A452.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction to J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle.
Large fire breaks out at factory
The fire near railway lines has affected some train services while roads in the area are closed.Read more
Large fire affecting rail services
A large fire between Tyseley and Solihull is delaying rail services in the area.
The blaze in Hay Hall Road, Tyseley, was reported at about 06:00 and West Midlands fire service has warned roads near the site are closed.
About 70 firefighters and "15 appliances" have been sent to the scene.
There are also some road closures in the area.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
After a cold start with some sunshine it will turn cloudier with the chance of showers and highs of 10C (50F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
