Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Large fire breaks out at factory
  2. Updates from Monday 18 March

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

  1. Man questioned about crash which killed brothers

    Officers are questioning a man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash which killed two boys.

    Sanjay Singh (left) and Pawanveer Singh
    Copyright: West Midlands Police

    Sanjay Singh, 10, and Pawanveer Singh, 23 months, were in a BMW with their mother when it was in collision with an Audi S3 in Wolverhampton on Thursday.

    A 23-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on Sunday, police said.

    A 31-year-old driver of a third car, a Bentley, who was arrested at the scene, has been released pending further investigation.

  3. Factory fire not affecting flights

    A factory fire in Tyseley, Birmingham, isn't currently affecting the airport, police say.

    Tyseley
    Copyright: Birmingham Airport Police

    About 70 firefighters are at the scene of the factory fire, in Hay Hall Road.

    Rail services between Leamington Spa and Birmingham are expected to be delayed until 12:00, said National Rail.

  5. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M42 Warwickshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M42 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, from J9 for A4097 Kingsbury Road Curdworth to J8 for M6 Toll.

    M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 southbound from J9, A4097 (Curdworth) to J8 M6 Toll, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J9 for A461 Wood Green Road to J8 for .

    M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J9, A461 (Wednesbury) to J8, M5 interchange, because of metal on the road.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  7. Large factory fire closes roads

    Hay Hall Road, in Tyseley, Birmingham, remains closed after a large fire at a factory in the area.

    Fire
    Copyright: BBC

    There's heavy congestion to the A45 Coventry Road and A41 Warwick Road with confirmed closures also on Redfern Parkway and Redfern Road.

    Nearby Tyseley Railway station remains open, although services are delayed.

    Trains are operating through the area but at a reduced speed.

    Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

  8. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J6 for A38 to J5 for A452.

    M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction to J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  10. Large fire affecting rail services

    A large fire between Tyseley and Solihull is delaying rail services in the area.

    Fire
    Copyright: British Transport Police

    The blaze in Hay Hall Road, Tyseley, was reported at about 06:00 and West Midlands fire service has warned roads near the site are closed.

    About 70 firefighters and "15 appliances" have been sent to the scene.

    There are also some road closures in the area.

  11. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    After a cold start with some sunshine it will turn cloudier with the chance of showers and highs of 10C (50F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  12. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you, so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top