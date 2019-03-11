Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Three men are set to appear in court later charged with drugs and firearms offences after a number of search warrants were carried out.
Two 27-year-olds were arrested after a vehicle was stopped on Holbrooks Lane, Coventry, on 6 March and charged with conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life as well as supplying cocaine and amphetamine, police said.
As part of the investigation a 22-year-old, arrested on Friday, was charged with possessing a firearm.
Grealish gives Villa win at Birmingham
Jack Grealish scores the winner as Aston Villa beat Birmingham City, having earlier been attacked by a spectator.Read more
Weather warnings for ice and wind
A weather warning for snow and ice remains in place across the West Midlands until 10:00.
The Met Office is warning of icy patches which may cause travel problems.
A further warning has been issued with very strong winds expected across the region overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday.
Arrest made after Grealish attacked
Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is attacked by a spectator who ran on to the pitch in the Championship match against rivals Birmingham at St Andrew's.Read more
Man questioned in murder probe
Detectives are continuing to question a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder, following the death of a man in Coventry.
Officers were called to a property in Vincent Street in Spon End in the early hours of Sunday after reports of "disorder".
Detectives remain at the scene, which is off Meadow Street, while investigations continue.
Man due in court over pitch attack in Birmingham derby
A man is set to appear in court later charged with attacking Aston Villa player Jack Grealish on the pitch.
The midfielder was hit by a man who came on to the pitch about 10 minutes into Sunday's derby at Birmingham City.
Paul Mitchell, aged 27, of Rubery, Worcestershire, has been charged with encroachment on to the pitch and assault, West Midlands Police said.
Villa captain Grealish sat on the St Andrew's turf before being helped up by players from both teams and was able to continue.
His side went on to win 1-0, with Grealish scoring the winner in the 67th minute.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A54 Derbyshire both ways
A54 Derbyshire both ways severe disruption, between A537 and the Flash turn off.
A54 Derbyshire - A54 in Allgreave closed between the A537 junction and Rose And Crown, because of snow.
After a cold start any showers will die out leaving a bright day with highs of 10C (50F).
