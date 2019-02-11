Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Summary
- Irish president to visit pub bombings memorial
- Mike Ashley pulls out of Patisserie Valerie bid
- Updates from Monday 11 February 2019
By Vanessa Pearce
Video: Killed paratrooper's brother joining armed forces
The brother of a paratrooper who was killed in Afghanistan more than 10 years ago wants to join the armed forces in his memory.
Fin Doherty was six when his brother was killed but is now training to join the Army.
Pte Jeff "JJ" Doherty, from Southam, Warwickshire, was killed in an ambush in Helmand province, Afghanistan.
Fin said he had been helped to deal with his grief by Cheltenham-based charity Winston's Wish.
Severe accident: M42 Worcestershire both ways
M42 Worcestershire both ways severe accident, from J1 for A38 Birmingham Road to J2 for A441 Hopwood Park Services.
M42 Worcestershire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 from J1, A38 (Bromsgrove) to J2, A441 (Hopwood Park Services), because of an accident. Congestion to M5 interchange.
Cyclists rescued from motorway
Two teenagers had to be rescued from the motorway after being found cycling along lane one of the carriageway, motorway police say.
The pair, aged 19 and 17, were found on the M6 between Stafford and Wolvehampton.
"Unfortunately they now have to face the parents," the force tweeted.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It will be a dry day with sunny spells and highs of 8C (46F).
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, from J7 for A34 Birmingham Road to J8 for .
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound from J7, A34 (Great Barr) to J8, M5 interchange, because of an accident.
