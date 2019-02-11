Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The brother of a paratrooper who was killed in Afghanistan more than 10 years ago wants to join the armed forces in his memory.

Fin Doherty was six when his brother was killed but is now training to join the Army.

Pte Jeff "JJ" Doherty, from Southam, Warwickshire, was killed in an ambush in Helmand province, Afghanistan.

Fin said he had been helped to deal with his grief by Cheltenham-based charity Winston's Wish.