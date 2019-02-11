Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Irish president to visit pub bombings memorial
  2. Mike Ashley pulls out of Patisserie Valerie bid
  3. Updates from Monday 11 February 2019
By Vanessa Pearce

  1. Video: Killed paratrooper's brother joining armed forces

    The brother of a paratrooper who was killed in Afghanistan more than 10 years ago wants to join the armed forces in his memory.

    Fin Doherty was six when his brother was killed but is now training to join the Army.

    Pte Jeff "JJ" Doherty, from Southam, Warwickshire, was killed in an ambush in Helmand province, Afghanistan.

    Fin said he had been helped to deal with his grief by Cheltenham-based charity Winston's Wish.

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M42 Worcestershire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    M42 Worcestershire both ways severe accident, from J1 for A38 Birmingham Road to J2 for A441 Hopwood Park Services.

    M42 Worcestershire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 from J1, A38 (Bromsgrove) to J2, A441 (Hopwood Park Services), because of an accident. Congestion to M5 interchange.

  3. Cyclists rescued from motorway

    Two teenagers had to be rescued from the motorway after being found cycling along lane one of the carriageway, motorway police say.

    The pair, aged 19 and 17, were found on the M6 between Stafford and Wolvehampton.

    "Unfortunately they now have to face the parents," the force tweeted.

  4. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

  5. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Rich Davis

    BBC Weather presenter

    It will be a dry day with sunny spells and highs of 8C (46F).

  6. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, from J7 for A34 Birmingham Road to J8 for .

    M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound from J7, A34 (Great Barr) to J8, M5 interchange, because of an accident.

