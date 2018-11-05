Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A fresh search for clues behind the murder of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh has entered a second week. Ms Lamplugh, from London, was 25 when she disappeared in 1986 and declared dead, presumed murdered, in 1994, although a body has never been found. Met Police confirmed it would resume its search in the back garden of the former home of the prime suspect's mother in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham. John Cannan hopes it will "end speculation about his involvement".
Suzy Lamplugh: Search of house continues
A fresh search for clues behind the murder of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh has entered a second week.
Ms Lamplugh, from London, was 25 when she disappeared in 1986 and declared dead, presumed murdered, in 1994, although a body has never been found.
Met Police confirmed it would resume its search in the back garden of the former home of the prime suspect's mother in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.
John Cannan hopes it will "end speculation about his involvement".
