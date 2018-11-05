Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Live updates on Monday 5 November
By Vanessa Pearce

  1. Suzy Lamplugh: Search of house continues

    A fresh search for clues behind the murder of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh has entered a second week.

    Ms Lamplugh, from London, was 25 when she disappeared in 1986 and declared dead, presumed murdered, in 1994, although a body has never been found.

    Met Police confirmed it would resume its search in the back garden of the former home of the prime suspect's mother in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.

    John Cannan hopes it will "end speculation about his involvement".

  2. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    Low cloud and mist should clear this morning leaving a dry day with some sunny spells and highs of 14C (57F).

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

