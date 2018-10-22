Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent and J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach.

M6 Cheshire - One lane blocked and heavy traffic on M6 northbound between J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a broken down car. In the roadworks area.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time