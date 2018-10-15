Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Fatal drug 'available in homeless hostel'
  2. Flood warnings issued
  3. Man, 77, badly assaulted at retirement flats
  4. Live updates on Monday 15 October
By Vanessa Pearce

  1. Dad's billboard thanks to hospital despite toddler's death

    BBC Midlands Today

    A father who lost his two-year-old daughter is paying a public "thank you" to the medical staff who treated her.

    Poster
    Copyright: Sanny Araf

    Sanny Araf's daughter died in May after developing septic shock.

    She had previously been treated for a hole in the heart by surgeons at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

    To thank the team and raise awareness of their work, Mr Araf has hired out a selection of billboards around the city centre with messages of thanks.

  3. Road closed for police investigation

    Part of the A449 southbound in Worcestershire remains closed between Mitre Oak and Ombersley, for investigation work after a serious collision.

    The road was closed from A4025 Stourport Road to the Leaking Well pub, at about 00:30 police said.

    Traffic officers at the scene say they currently expect the road to reopen by about 09:00.

  4. Crash closes M6 northbound

    BBC News Travel

    Traffic is being temporarily held on the M6 northbound in Staffordshire after a crash between J11A and J12.

    Affected vehicles are being moved off the carriageway.

  5. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A38(M) West Midlands northbound

    BBC News Travel

    A38(M) West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at Aston Road.

    A38(M) West Midlands - A38(M) Aston Expressway blocked and queuing traffic outbound at Aston, Dartmouth Circus, because of a broken down van.

  6. Black Mamba call-outs 'draining resources'

    Calls to treat patients who've taken the drug Black Mamba are putting emergency services under extreme pressure, says West Midlands Ambulance Service.

    On average, figures show its paramedics are called out between 80 and 100 times a week to cases involving the drug.

    Black Mamba
    Copyright: BBC

    Black Mamba is a psychoactive substance that looks like cannabis but is cheaper and more potent. It mimics the effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive chemical in cannabis.

    Paramedic Neil Howkins said crews could really only take people under the influence of the drug to hospital where "hopefully they'll recover".

    "It is a drain on our resource because primarily we're not really there for that."

  7. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Staffordshire northbound severe accident, from J11A for M6 Toll to J12 for A5.

    M6 Staffordshire - Stationary traffic on M6 northbound from J11a M6 Toll to J12, A5 (Gailey), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident.

  8. Flood warning in place

    A flood warning is still in force on the Wye in Herefordshire this morning.

    The river was expected to peak at around five metres above its normal level in Hereford on Sunday - with flooding affecting roads around Holme Lacey as well as low lying farm land in the Ross area.

    There are also flood alerts in place on the River Lugg south of Leominister and the River Severn in Shropshire.

  9. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 West Midlands southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 West Midlands southbound severe accident, from J6 for A38 to J5 for A452 Newport Road.

    M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction to J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of an accident.

  11. Bus crash closes road

    BBC News Travel

    A bus has crashed in Grove Street, Redditch, blocking Grove Street, police say.

    bus crash
    Copyright: Worcestershire Police

    There is no access to Archer Road from Easemore Road, said Worcestershire Police.

  12. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    Heavy rain this morning should turn lighter and patchier later with highs of 12C (54F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  13. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

