Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A father who lost his two-year-old daughter is paying a public "thank you" to the medical staff who treated her.

Sanny Araf Copyright: Sanny Araf

Sanny Araf's daughter died in May after developing septic shock.

She had previously been treated for a hole in the heart by surgeons at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

To thank the team and raise awareness of their work, Mr Araf has hired out a selection of billboards around the city centre with messages of thanks.