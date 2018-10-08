Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Murder arrest after woman's body found
- Man dies in M6 crash - motorway closed for investigation
- Death of woman 'unexplained'
- Body found in search for missing kayaker
- Problems on M6 in Staffordshire and Warwickshire
- A49 closed south of Shrewsbury after crash
- Live updates from Monday 8 October
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Consultants back under-fire hospital boses
Consultants at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust have published an open letter, expressing their support of the leadership team.
An independent review into a series of baby deaths and injuries at the trust is understood to be looking at more than 100 cases.
Last week, a former nurse claimed junior staff at the trust were frightened to raise concerns.
Pressure on the leadership team intensified just over a week ago when a decision was taken to shut the Telford A&E overnight, due to staff shortages.
Doctors behind the letter say the safe care of patients is their priority, and that the trust had a "clear vision for the future of our hospitals".
They add that any major change to the leadership team would be a "misguided and unnecessary" distraction.
Death of woman 'unexplained'
The death of a woman in Staffordshire on Sunday is being treated as "unexplained" police say.
Emergency services were called to reports of a 40-year-old woman in a critical condition on Moorlands Road, Biddulph, at about 16:20.
Despite best efforts of paramedics she was pronounced dead at 16:43, said Staffordshire Police.
Officers remain at the scene.
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, from J3 for A444 Nuneaton to J2 for .
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J3, A444 (Nuneaton) to J2, Coventry, because of accidents in the opposite direction.
Body found in search for missing kayaker
The body of a man, believed to be a missing kayaker, has been found off the Dorset coast, police say.
Alistair Collier, 60, from Worcester, was last seen on Saturday at the start of the course at Knoll Beach, Studland.
A search was carried out using an aeroplane, helicopter, four coastguard rescue teams and three lifeboats.
Dorset Police said a body was found alongside a kayak 22 miles from the shore on Sunday afternoon.
Severe congestion: A38 Staffordshire southbound
A38 Staffordshire southbound severe congestion, before A5148.
A38 Staffordshire - Slow traffic on A38 southbound in Lichfield before Swinfen Island.
Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands northbound
M42 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J5 for A41 Solihull.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 northbound at J5, A41 (Solihull), because of a broken down vehicle. Congestion to J4 (Shirley / Dorridge).
'Third of girls' harassed in school uniform
Severe accident: M42 Warwickshire southbound
M42 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, before J8 for M6 Toll.
M42 Warwickshire - Three lanes closed and queuing traffic for six miles on M42 southbound before J8 M6 Toll, because of an accident. Travel time is 15 minutes.
Murder arrest after woman's body found
Serious crash closes A49
BBC News Travel
A serious crash involving two cars has closed the A49 in Shrewsbury.
A diversion is in operation between the A5, at Dobbies island, and B4370, Marshbrook.
Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands northbound
M42 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from J5 for A41 Solihull to J6 for A45 Coventry Road Birmingham Airport.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M42 northbound from J5, A41 (Solihull) to J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport), because of a broken down vehicle.
M6 closed after fatal four-vehicle crash
Overturned lorry closes part of M6
BBC News Travel
An overturned lorry, full of furniture, has closed the M6 northbound in Staffordshire at Stafford services.
The slip road to the services, between J14 and J15, is expected to remain closed until mid-morning.
Severe accident: M5 West Midlands northbound
M5 West Midlands northbound severe accident, at J2 for A4123 Oldbury.
M5 West Midlands - M5 lane closed on entry slip road and queuing traffic northbound at J2, A4123 (Oldbury), because of an accident.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It should be a dry day with some cloud, but also some sunny spells with highs of 17C (63F).
Body found in search for missing kayaker
Man dies in M6 crash
A man has died after a crash involving four vehicles on the M6 in Warwickshire.
The motorway is currently closed northbound between J2 and J3 to allow for an investigation, police said.
The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Warwickshire Police.
The motorway is likely to be closed for some time, it said.
Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J4 for Stratford Road Shirley.
M42 West Midlands - M42 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic southbound at J4, Stratford (Shirley).
Overturned vehicle closes M6 lanes
BBC News Travel
An overturned vehicle has closed two lanes of the M6 northbound at J4 for Coleshill in Warwickshire.
The lanes are closed at the point where traffic merges from the M42.
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.