Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Consultants at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust have published an open letter, expressing their support of the leadership team.

An independent review into a series of baby deaths and injuries at the trust is understood to be looking at more than 100 cases.

Last week, a former nurse claimed junior staff at the trust were frightened to raise concerns.

Pressure on the leadership team intensified just over a week ago when a decision was taken to shut the Telford A&E overnight, due to staff shortages.

Doctors behind the letter say the safe care of patients is their priority, and that the trust had a "clear vision for the future of our hospitals".

They add that any major change to the leadership team would be a "misguided and unnecessary" distraction.