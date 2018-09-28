Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The M40 in Warwickshire is closed following a serious crash and a severe lorry fire. It affects both directions, between J16 for Henley in Arden, and J15 for Longbridge Island close to Warwick. The northbound carriageway is likely to remain closed throughout the day, said Highways England. The southbound carriageway was closed after the fire at about 03:00. A second crash happened shortly after 04:00, closing the northbound side.
The M40 in Warwickshire is closed following a serious crash and a severe lorry fire.
It affects both directions, between J16 for Henley in Arden, and J15 for Longbridge Island close to Warwick.
The northbound carriageway is likely to remain closed throughout the day, said Highways England.
The southbound carriageway was closed after the fire at about 03:00.
A second crash happened shortly after 04:00, closing the northbound side.
After a cloudy start for some, it should be a dry day with spells of sunshine and highs of 15C (59F).
