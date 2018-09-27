Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A decision's set to be made this afternoon on whether to temporarily close the A&E unit in Telford overnight. Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust's board will meet from 13:30 to discuss the recommendation to shut the department from 20:00 to 08:00. The trust says the move's being proposed due to concerns over patient safety due to a lack of specialist A&E staff. The idea's already being criticised by the leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, while two local MPs branded it as " reckless " and "negligent".
Decision day for A&E closure plans
Engineering works delaying rail services
Rail services between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley are likely to be delayed after overnight engineering works overran.
All lines are now open but disruption is expected until 08:00, said West Midlands Railway.
video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Any early patches of fog will lift today, leaving another dry, fine and warm day with highs of 21C (70F).
