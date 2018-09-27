Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A decision's set to be made this afternoon on whether to temporarily close the A&E unit in Telford overnight.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust's board will meet from 13:30 to discuss the recommendation to shut the department from 20:00 to 08:00.

The trust says the move's being proposed due to concerns over patient safety due to a lack of specialist A&E staff.

The idea's already being criticised by the leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, while two local MPs branded it as "reckless " and "negligent".