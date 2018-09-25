Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a missing university student have been released without charge.

Family handout Copyright: Family handout

University of Worcester student Thomas Jones, 18, has not been heard from since the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency teams have been searching the River Severn in the city. They are due to continue this morning.

A 20-year-old from Worcester was arrested on Sunday, followed by a second man, also aged 20.

Police said both faced no further action.