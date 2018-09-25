Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Signalling faults are delaying rail services in the West Midlands this morning. Trains are running at reduced speed between Bromsgrove and Barnt Green towards Birmingham, and also between Rugeley Trent Valley and Aston.
By Vanessa Pearce
Signal faults delaying rail services
No charges in missing university student probe
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a missing university student have been released without charge.
University of Worcester student Thomas Jones, 18, has not been heard from since the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Emergency teams have been searching the River Severn in the city. They are due to continue this morning.
A 20-year-old from Worcester was arrested on Sunday, followed by a second man, also aged 20.
Police said both faced no further action.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
After a cold start it should be a dry day with lots of sunshine and highs of 17C (63F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Tuesday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
