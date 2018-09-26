Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It has been one week today since University of Worcester student Thomas Jones went missing after a night out in the city.

The 18-year-old was last seen near the River Severn in the early hours of last Wednesday morning.

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend were released without charge.

His parents made an emotional appeal on BBC Midlands Today on Tuesday evening for information as the search for their son continues.

Vicki and Ian said there had been a possible sighting of Thomas looking dazed and asking for directions to the city centre on Wednesday afternoon.