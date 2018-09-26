Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A "large fire" has broken out in the Handsworth area of Birmingham overnight. West Midlands Police said on Twitter no causalities had been reported in the fire on Woodstock Road, but asked people to avoid the area.
By Monica Rimmer
'Large' fire at house in Handsworth
Thomas Jones: A week since student last seen
It has been one week today since University of Worcester student Thomas Jones went missing after a night out in the city.
The 18-year-old was last seen near the River Severn in the early hours of last Wednesday morning.
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend were released without charge.
His parents made an emotional appeal on BBC Midlands Today on Tuesday evening for information as the search for their son continues.
Vicki and Ian said there had been a possible sighting of Thomas looking dazed and asking for directions to the city centre on Wednesday afternoon.
Watch: Bright and sunny start
Plenty of sunshine once any fog clears, it'll be dry and warmer, highs of 19C (66F).
