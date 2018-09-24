Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Murder arrest over missing student
  2. Sprinklers fitted in high-rises after Grenfell fire
  3. Live updates on Monday 24 September
Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

  1. 'County lines' operation to tackle drugs networks

    BBC Midlands Today

    A new taskforce has been set up to tackle so-called "county lines" gangs across the Midlands.

    Police officers
    It's part of a national crackdown to stop criminals from sending children to provincial towns to sell drugs.

    A team of 38 investigators will work from Birmingham to develop an intelligence picture of the drugs networks and their tactics.

  2. Sprinklers fitted in high-rises after Grenfell fire

    Work to install fire sprinkler systems in high-rise apartments owned by Stoke-on-Trent City Council is due to start today.

    Seddon Court
    Seddon Court will be the first block to have the sprinklers fitted.

    It's thought the work, which is expected to cost £350,000, will take five months to complete.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A452 Newport Road and J4A for .

    M6 West Midlands - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) and /, J4a, because of a broken down van.

  4. Murder arrest over missing student

    Detectives investigating the disappearance of student Thomas Jones, are to continue questioning a 20-year-old man from Worcester, arrested on suspicion of murder.

    Thomas Jones
    The 18-year-old was last seen near the River Severn in Worcester during the early hours of Wednesday.

    He'd only moved to the city to start university last weekend.

    Searches for the Bromsgrove student will continue, said West Mercia Police.

  5. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    After a chilly start it will be a fine day with sunshine and highs of 15C (59F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  6. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

