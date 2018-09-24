Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A new taskforce has been set up to tackle so-called "county lines" gangs across the Midlands. It's part of a national crackdown to stop criminals from sending children to provincial towns to sell drugs. A team of 38 investigators will work from Birmingham to develop an intelligence picture of the drugs networks and their tactics.
By Vanessa Pearce
'County lines' operation to tackle drugs networks
Sprinklers fitted in high-rises after Grenfell fire
Work to install fire sprinkler systems in high-rise apartments owned by Stoke-on-Trent City Council is due to start today.
Seddon Court will be the first block to have the sprinklers fitted.
It's thought the work, which is expected to cost £350,000, will take five months to complete.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A452 Newport Road and J4A for .
M6 West Midlands - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) and /, J4a, because of a broken down van.
Murder arrest over missing student
Detectives investigating the disappearance of student Thomas Jones, are to continue questioning a 20-year-old man from Worcester, arrested on suspicion of murder.
The 18-year-old was last seen near the River Severn in Worcester during the early hours of Wednesday.
He'd only moved to the city to start university last weekend.
Searches for the Bromsgrove student will continue, said West Mercia Police.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
After a chilly start it will be a fine day with sunshine and highs of 15C (59F).
