Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Derailed train line reopens
  2. Huge footbridge lifted into place in Telford
  3. Tailgating to blame for 1 in 8 accidents
  4. Live updates from Monday 17 September
  5. Click on related stories for updates from your area

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

Derailed train line reopens

A normal service has resumed between Birmingham New Street and Nuneaton after after a freight train derailed.

Crane removes derailed carriages
National Rail

The derailment, on Wednesday, saw a number of wagons overturn and block the line at Coleshill Parkway.

Work to remove the carriages was completed earlier than expected, said National Rail.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

£10m footbridge lifted into place

Telford station's new £10m footbridge has been lifted into place - a day later than expected.

Footbridge
BBC

Yesterday's attempt had been called off due to high wind.

Telford & Wrekin Council hope people will be able to use it from November with an official opening in December.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What's the weather got in store?

After a cloudy start, with some patches of drizzle, skies should brighten leaving a pleasant afternoon with some sunshine and highs of 23C (73F).

weather map
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Live updates for the West Midlands

Vanessa Pearce

BBC News

Welcome to our live service for Monday.

We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top