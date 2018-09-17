Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Derailed train line reopens
- Huge footbridge lifted into place in Telford
- Tailgating to blame for 1 in 8 accidents
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Derailed train line reopens
A normal service has resumed between Birmingham New Street and Nuneaton after after a freight train derailed.
The derailment, on Wednesday, saw a number of wagons overturn and block the line at Coleshill Parkway.
Work to remove the carriages was completed earlier than expected, said National Rail.
£10m footbridge lifted into place
Telford station's new £10m footbridge has been lifted into place - a day later than expected.
Yesterday's attempt had been called off due to high wind.
Telford & Wrekin Council hope people will be able to use it from November with an official opening in December.
What's the weather got in store?
After a cloudy start, with some patches of drizzle, skies should brighten leaving a pleasant afternoon with some sunshine and highs of 23C (73F).
