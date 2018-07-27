Latest updates: Birmingham and the Black Country

M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J6 for A38 to M42 J7.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction to M42 J7, Coleshill, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

