Latest updates: Birmingham and the Black Country

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J6 for A38 to M42 J7.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction to M42 J7, Coleshill, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Eastleigh v Solihull Moors

National League

Live coverage of Saturday's National League game between Eastleigh and Solihull Moors.

Read more

Walsall v Plymouth Argyle

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Walsall and Plymouth Argyle.

Read more

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, from J3 for A444 Nuneaton to M42 J7.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J3, A444 (Nuneaton) to M42 J7, Coleshill, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

The cost of redeveloping a city

Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

With three projects overrunning some say the authority has become "careless" with people's money.

Read more

Severe accident: A435 Worcestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

A435 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, between Penn Lane and M42 J3 Portway.

A435 Worcestershire - A435 Alcester Road in Portway closed northbound between the Penn Lane junction and Portway, because of an accident earlier on and recovery work.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J7 for A34 Birmingham Road and J6 for A38.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J7, A34 (Great Barr) and J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between M42 J7 and J8 for M6 Toll.

M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 northbound in Birmingham Business Park between M42 J7, Coleshill and J8 M6 Toll, because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Hospital's future lies with the government

Local Democracy Reporting Service

George Makin

The future of the stalled Midland Metropolitan Hospital will now be decided by Treasury officials after local health bosses backed a taxpayer-funded rescue package.

Midland Met Hospital
BBC

In backing the plan, the board at Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust abandoned its previous preference for a privately financed deal for the unfinished Smethwick site.

The project stalled when original contractor, Carillion, went bankrupt in January.

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3A for and M42 J7.

M6 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3a and M42 J7, Coleshill, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Video: What's the weather got in store?

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

Tonight will be another humid night, with just a gentle breeze, and lows of 22C (72F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

The pre-season remembered: From Love Island to Ajax

BBC Sport

There are just hours to go before the new football league season starts, with the Championship first to kick off this evening.

Benik Afobe in Stoke shirt
Getty Images

But before that, to whet your appetite, BBC Sport has put together a list of things you might have missed over the World Cup-heavy summer.

They include:

  Stoke City's loan signing of Wolves striker Benik Afobe (pictured)
  Crewe Alexandra's Twitter feed being "taken over" by one of their players and featuring Love Island and walnut whip references
  A memorable win by Walsall over four-time European Cup winners Ajax

All these and plenty more on the BBC Sport website.

In the papers: Homicides rocket in region

Birmingham Live

From Birmingham Live:

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A38 and J7 for A34 Birmingham Road.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction and J7, A34 (Great Barr), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Hull City v Aston Villa

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia

Preview followed by live coverage of Monday's Championship game between Hull City and Aston Villa.

Read more

West Bromwich Albion v Bolton Wanderers

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between West Bromwich Albion and Bolton Wanderers.

Read more

Birmingham City v Norwich City

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Birmingham City and Norwich City.

Read more

Hour-long delays after M6 crash

There are long queues on the northbound M6 near Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham following a crash.

West Midlands Ambulance Service described it as a multi-vehicle crash, which Highways England said was serious.

M6
West Midlands Police

The motorway was shut between junctions five and six earlier to allow an air ambulance to land.

A lorry driver cut free from his cab has been taken to hospital.

Both carriageways have reopened but police say there are delays of an hour or more and they're advising motorists to avoid the area.

Man murdered in revenge killing over drugs

Nicola Goodwin

Reporter, BBC Hereford & Worcester

Two men have been found guilty of murdering a Hereford father in a revenge killing over drugs.

Robert Eacock
Family Handout
Robert Eacock

Robert Eacock, 33, died in hospital from a single stab wound on 29 January - a day after he was attacked on Commercial Street, Hereford, by Anthony Boyd, 23, of Willenhall.

A jury at Worcester Crown Court earlier unanimously convicted both Boyd and Artaf Hussain, 31, of Tipton, who, the court heard, had ordered the murder.

During the trial, it was described as a cold-blooded killing to send out a message to the drugs community.

The jury heard how both the victim and his killers were involved in selling drugs in Hereford, with Boyd a runner for dealer Hussain. Two weeks before he died, Mr Eacock stole £150 of drugs from Boyd who'd met him to do a deal.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A38 and J7 for A34 Birmingham Road.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction and J7, A34 (Great Barr), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J3A for M40 J3A and J4 for Stratford Road Shirley.

M42 Warwickshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on M42 northbound between J3a M40 J3a and J4, Stratford (Shirley), because of a broken down vehicle. Congestion to J3 (Portway / Redditch).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

M6 crash: Lorry driver cut free

Allen Cook

BBC News

A lorry driver's been cut free from the cab of his vehicle after a crash on the M6 near Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham.

Lorry's damaged cab
West Midlands Fire Service

West Midlands Fire Service says the freed driver has been taken to hospital.

The road has been shut in both directions between junctions six and five following what the ambulance service says is a multi-vehicle crash.

Walsall complete triple signing

Morgan Ferrier in action for Boreham Wood

Walsall have sign striker Morgan Ferrier from Boreham Wood and bring in West Brom's Jack Fitzwater and Kane Wilson on loan.

Read more

One person trapped in M6 crash

Emergency services are working to free a person trapped in a vehicle involved in a crash on the M6 near Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham.

The road has been closed in both directions between junctions six and five.

A number of vehicles were involved, said the ambulance service which was called to the site at about 10:44.

View more on twitter

'Serious' crash closes M6

BBC News Travel

The M6 has been closed between junctions 5 and 6 in both directions after a "serious" crash, say police.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway, but traffic is being held southbound to allow the air ambulance to land.

View more on twitter

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J6 for A38 to J5 for A452 Newport Road.

M6 West Midlands - Stationary traffic on M6 southbound from J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction to J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of all traffic being temporarily held.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J1 for A41 Birmingham Road West Bromwich to J2 for A4123 Oldbury.

M5 West Midlands - All traffic being temporarily held and emergency repairs on M5 southbound from J1, A41 (West Bromwich) to J2, A4123 (Oldbury).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J5 for A452 Newport Road and J6 for A38.

M6 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) and J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M42 West

BBC News Travel

M42 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from J4 for Stratford Road Shirley to J5 for A41 Solihull.

M42 West Midlands - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M42 northbound from J4, Stratford (Shirley) to J5, A41 (Solihull), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J4 for Stratford Road Shirley and J5 for A41 Solihull.

M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 northbound between J4, Stratford (Shirley) and J5, A41 (Solihull), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Morrison signs new West Brom contract

James Morrison in action for West Brom

Long-serving West Bromwich Albion midfielder James Morrison signs a new one-year contract with the Championship club.

Read more

Woman and boy charged with attempted murder

A woman and teenage boy have been charged with attempted murder over the stabbing of two men in Birmingham.

The wounded men, aged 21 and 61, were found at a house on Kitlands Road in the Shard End area of the city on Wednesday.

They remain in a serious but stable condition in hospital, says West Midlands Police.

A 36-year-old woman is accused along with a 14-year-old boy who faces additional charges of aggravated burglary, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from J4A for to J5 for A452 Newport Road.

M6 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound from J4a, M42 interchange to J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

