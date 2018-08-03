Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Live updates from Monday 30 July to Sunday 5 August
Police find body in midwife search

Samantha Eastwood

Detectives searching for missing midwife Samantha Eastwood find a body and make three arrests.

Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M5 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, for M6 J8 Southbound.

M5 West Midlands - One lane closed on M5 northbound for M6 J8 Southbound, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J16 for A3400 Stratford Road to J15 for A46 Warwick Bypass Longbridge Island.

M40 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and heavy traffic on M40 southbound from J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden) to J15, A46 (Longbridge Island), because of an earlier vehicle fire.

Rural searches for missing midwife

Samantha Eastwood

Police are combing rural areas of Staffordshire in the search for 28-year-old Samantha Eastwood.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for A5013 to J15 for A500.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J14, A5013 (Stafford North) to J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J5 for A452 Newport Road.

M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on entry slip road from one southbound at J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Newcastle close to signing Rondon

Salomon Rondon

Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Newcastle could reach a deal for West Brom's Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon this weekend.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J13 for A449 to J12 for A5.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J13, A449 (Stafford South) to J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M5 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from J2 for A4123 Oldbury to J1 for A41 Birmingham Road West Bromwich.

M5 West Midlands - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M5 northbound from J2, A4123 (Oldbury) to J1, A41 (West Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Congestion to J3 (Halesowen / Birmingham). In the roadworks area.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from J6 for A38 to J7 for A34 Birmingham Road.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction to J7, A34 (Great Barr), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, at J13 for A449.

M6 Staffordshire - M6 exit slip road closed and stop-start traffic southbound at J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a vehicle fire. Congestion to halfway after J14 (Stafford North).

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for A5013 to J15 for A500.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound from J14, A5013 (Stafford North) to J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, from J5 for A38 Droitwich to J4A for M42 J4A.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound from J5, A38 (Droitwich) to J4a M42 J4a, because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J6 for A38 to M42 J7.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction to M42 J7, Coleshill, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A500 to J14 for A5013.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J14, A5013 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe accident: A46 Warwickshire westbound

BBC News Travel

A46 Warwickshire westbound severe accident, at Redhill.

A46 Warwickshire - A46 Alcester Road in Billesley closed and slow traffic westbound at the Redhill junction, because of an accident involving car and tractor. Congestion to Stratford. The eastbound side is also slow back to Oversley Green.

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J5 for A38 Droitwich.

M5 Worcestershire - M5 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Eastleigh v Solihull Moors

National League

Live coverage of Saturday's National League game between Eastleigh and Solihull Moors.

Crewe Alexandra v Morecambe

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Crewe Alexandra and Morecambe.

Port Vale v Cambridge United

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Port Vale and Cambridge United.

Burton Albion v Rochdale

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Burton Albion and Rochdale.

Shrewsbury Town v Bradford City

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Shrewsbury Town and Bradford City.

Walsall v Plymouth Argyle

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Walsall and Plymouth Argyle.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J12 for A5.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J12, A5 (Gailey), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J12 for A5 to J13 for A449.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J12, A5 (Gailey) to J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J14 for A5013 to J13 for A449.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J14, A5013 (Stafford North) to J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, at J11 for A460.

M6 Staffordshire - M6 lane closed on entry slip road southbound at J11, A460 (Cannock), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, at J8 for M50.

M5 Worcestershire - M5 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J8 M50, because of an accident involving two cars. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, from J3 for A444 Nuneaton to M42 J7.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J3, A444 (Nuneaton) to M42 J7, Coleshill, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

The cost of redeveloping a city

Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

With three projects overrunning some say the authority has become "careless" with people's money.

Severe accident: A435 Worcestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

A435 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, between Penn Lane and M42 J3 Portway.

A435 Worcestershire - A435 Alcester Road in Portway closed northbound between the Penn Lane junction and Portway, because of an accident earlier on and recovery work.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J7 for A34 Birmingham Road and J6 for A38.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J7, A34 (Great Barr) and J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Our live coverage across the week

We'll be back with our usual mix of news, sport, travel and weather from 07:00 on Monday, but keep an eye out here for more updates before then.

Award for six-year-old's 999 call

Six-year-old made 999 call for unconscious mum
A six-year-old girl dialled 999 when she found her mum unconscious at home by unlocking her mum's phone with her thumb.

Late night bus services face axe in city

Charlotte A Broadbent

BBC Hereford and Worcester

Bus services on Friday and Saturday nights in Worcester could be cut under new proposals from a bus operator.

First Bus in Worcester
Google

First Bus has written to the county council saying it wants to stop running buses after 21:00 to places including Warndon, Blackpole and Dines Green.

The company says it's because it's not financially viable to keep them in service.

The number of people travelling on those late-evening journeys on a Friday and Saturday, we count on the fingers of one hand on most occasions."

Nigel EggletonFirst Bus managing director

Potholes could take longer to fix under plans

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Emily Lloyd

Some potholes in part of Shropshire could take up to seven times longer to fix than current response times under new plans.

A pothole in Shropshire
BBC

The proposals from Shropshire Council are part of a public consultation exercise into highway safety inspections, running until 23 August.

They come just weeks after it was revealed the authority's highways budget would be slashed by £10m over the next two years.

The council says a longer response time for non-urgent repairs will ensure work is carried out “right first time”.

