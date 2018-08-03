Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J13 for A449 to J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J13, A449 (Stafford South) to J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands northbound
M5 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from J2 for A4123 Oldbury to J1 for A41 Birmingham Road West Bromwich.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M5 northbound from J2, A4123 (Oldbury) to J1, A41 (West Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Congestion to J3 (Halesowen / Birmingham). In the roadworks area.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from J6 for A38 to J7 for A34 Birmingham Road.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction to J7, A34 (Great Barr), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, at J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - M6 exit slip road closed and stop-start traffic southbound at J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a vehicle fire. Congestion to halfway after J14 (Stafford North).
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for A5013 to J15 for A500.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound from J14, A5013 (Stafford North) to J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, from J5 for A38 Droitwich to J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound from J5, A38 (Droitwich) to J4a M42 J4a, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J6 for A38 to M42 J7.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction to M42 J7, Coleshill, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A500 to J14 for A5013.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J14, A5013 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A46 Warwickshire westbound
A46 Warwickshire westbound severe accident, at Redhill.
A46 Warwickshire - A46 Alcester Road in Billesley closed and slow traffic westbound at the Redhill junction, because of an accident involving car and tractor. Congestion to Stratford. The eastbound side is also slow back to Oversley Green.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - M5 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Police find body in midwife search
Detectives searching for missing midwife Samantha Eastwood find a body and make three arrests.Read more
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands northbound
M5 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, for M6 J8 Southbound.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed on M5 northbound for M6 J8 Southbound, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire southbound
M40 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J16 for A3400 Stratford Road to J15 for A46 Warwick Bypass Longbridge Island.
M40 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and heavy traffic on M40 southbound from J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden) to J15, A46 (Longbridge Island), because of an earlier vehicle fire.
Rural searches for missing midwife
Police are combing rural areas of Staffordshire in the search for 28-year-old Samantha Eastwood.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for A5013 to J15 for A500.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J14, A5013 (Stafford North) to J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J5 for A452 Newport Road.
M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on entry slip road from one southbound at J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Newcastle close to signing Rondon
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Newcastle could reach a deal for West Brom's Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon this weekend.Read more
Eastleigh v Solihull Moors
Live coverage of Saturday's National League game between Eastleigh and Solihull Moors.Read more
Crewe Alexandra v Morecambe
Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Crewe Alexandra and Morecambe.Read more
Port Vale v Cambridge United
Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Port Vale and Cambridge United.Read more
Burton Albion v Rochdale
Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Burton Albion and Rochdale.Read more
Coventry City v Scunthorpe United
Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Coventry City and Scunthorpe United.Read more
Shrewsbury Town v Bradford City
Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Shrewsbury Town and Bradford City.Read more
Walsall v Plymouth Argyle
Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Walsall and Plymouth Argyle.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J12, A5 (Gailey), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J12 for A5 to J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J12, A5 (Gailey) to J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J14 for A5013 to J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J14, A5013 (Stafford North) to J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, at J11 for A460.
M6 Staffordshire - M6 lane closed on entry slip road southbound at J11, A460 (Cannock), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, at J8 for M50.
M5 Worcestershire - M5 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J8 M50, because of an accident involving two cars. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, from J3 for A444 Nuneaton to M42 J7.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J3, A444 (Nuneaton) to M42 J7, Coleshill, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
The cost of redeveloping a city
With three projects overrunning some say the authority has become "careless" with people's money.Read more
Severe accident: A435 Worcestershire northbound
A435 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, between Penn Lane and M42 J3 Portway.
A435 Worcestershire - A435 Alcester Road in Portway closed northbound between the Penn Lane junction and Portway, because of an accident earlier on and recovery work.
Finch & Roy share record Surrey stand - T20 Blast round-up
Aaron Finch and Jason Roy produce an exhibition of power-hitting as Surrey chase 222 to beat Middlesex at The Oval.Read more
Award for cat who saved owner's life
However, Theo, eight, died a week before he could collect his prize.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J7 for A34 Birmingham Road and J6 for A38.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J7, A34 (Great Barr) and J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Our live coverage across the week
We'll be back with our usual mix of news, sport, travel and weather from 07:00 on Monday, but keep an eye out here for more updates before then.
Award for six-year-old's 999 call
Late night bus services face axe in city
Charlotte A Broadbent
BBC Hereford and Worcester
Bus services on Friday and Saturday nights in Worcester could be cut under new proposals from a bus operator.
First Bus has written to the county council saying it wants to stop running buses after 21:00 to places including Warndon, Blackpole and Dines Green.
The company says it's because it's not financially viable to keep them in service.
Potholes could take longer to fix under plans
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Emily Lloyd
Some potholes in part of Shropshire could take up to seven times longer to fix than current response times under new plans.
The proposals from Shropshire Council are part of a public consultation exercise into highway safety inspections, running until 23 August.
They come just weeks after it was revealed the authority's highways budget would be slashed by £10m over the next two years.
The council says a longer response time for non-urgent repairs will ensure work is carried out “right first time”.
Pedestrian death family thank crews
Dorothy Bowater was airlifted to hospital but did not survive a crash on Thursday evening.Read more