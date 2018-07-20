Latest updates: Birmingham and the Black Country

M6 West Midlands southbound severe accident, at J7 for A34 Birmingham Road.
M6 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound at J7, A34 (Great Barr), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe accident, at J5 for A41 Solihull.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed on M42 southbound at J5, A41 (Solihull), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M54 Staffordshire westbound
M54 Staffordshire westbound severe accident, at J1 for A460 Cannock Road Wolverhampton.
M54 Staffordshire - The main road is closed, with traffic being routed around the junction and back on again, and slow traffic on M54 westbound at J1, A460 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident involving a car earlier on, an oil spillage and surface water. Diversion in operation - Traffic is being diverted off the A460 exit slip and back on at the entry slip.
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands both ways
M6 West Midlands both ways severe accident, at J9 for A461.
M6 West Midlands - M6 exit slip road partially blocked at J9, A461 (Wednesbury), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from J5 for A452 Newport Road to J6 for A38.
M6 West Midlands - One lane blocked on M6 northbound from J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) to J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, from J8 for to J9 for .
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound from J8 to J9, Wednesbury, because of an accident.
PCSOs praised for saving mother and toddler from fire
Two PCSOs ran into a burning house they were passing during patrol in Coventry and saved a toddler and his mother.
The West Midlands Force said Louis Saravanamuttu and Louie Parker-Hall were on patrol on Bosworth Drive at 20:00 yesterday when the mother came running out of the property, shouting for help, before disappearing back into the building.
The pair ran inside and helped the woman and the two-year-old to safety. PCSO Parker-Hall said: “The flames were over the whole ceiling."
Neither the mother nor her child were injured.
Ch Insp Hasson Shigdar said: “It’s pretty clear that they’ve saved two lives last night. It doesn’t bear thinking about what might have happened had they not been passing at the time."
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A456 Halesowen and J4 for A38 Lydiate Ash.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J3, A456 (Halesowen) and J4, A38 (Lydiate Ash), because of a broken down van. Traffic is coping well.
A wet and windy weekened expected
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
Finally... this hot spell is coming to an end this weekend, with some wet and windy weather on the way.
But, temperatures will begin to climb again next week.
Woman dies as police chase 'stolen' car
The car she was travelling in was in collision with a suspected stolen car being pursued by police.Read more
Murder probe continues
Police are continuing their murder investigation into the death of a man who was found with serious injuries in the Lozells area of Birmingham.
Police said they were called to a house in Hunters Road in the early hours of Sunday. He died later in hospital.
Two men, both 43, have been arrested, one on suspicion of assault and the other on suspicion of wounding.
Woman dies in police pursuit crash
A woman has died after a car involved in a police pursuit crashed into another in Kingstanding, Birmingham.
Officers were following an Audi that was believed to be stolen when the crash happened just before 20:30 on Sunday.
Four people in the Audi were arrested and taken to hospital with their injuries.
A female passenger in the other car died shortly after, police said. The man driving was seriously injured.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Early showers should clear leaving a bright day with some sunny spells and highs of 23C (73F).
'I wanted to abort my IVF baby'
Sophie Madden
BBC News, West Midlands
For many women, pregnancy is a magical time. But what happens when it isn't what you expected?Read more
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J10 for Wolverhampton.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M6 southbound at J10, Wolverhampton, because of a broken down vehicle.
Carl Ikeme in Nigeria's coaching plans
Oluwashina Okeleji
BBC Sport, Nigeria
Carl Ikeme is set to be offered a role on Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr's back-room staff after announcing his retirement at the age of 32.Read more
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe accident, at J8 for M5 J8.
M6 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 southbound at J8 M5 J8, because of an accident.
Severe accident: M5 West Midlands northbound
M5 West Midlands northbound severe accident, at J8 for M6 J8.
M5 West Midlands - M5 lane closed on exit slip road to the M6 J8 Northbound and very slow traffic northbound at J8 M6 J8, because of an accident.
Murder probe after man injured in house
Two men have been arrested in connection with the death.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J9 for A461.
M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on entry slip road and slow traffic southbound at J9, A461 (Wednesbury), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J11 for A460 to J10 for A454 Wolverhampton.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J11, A460 (Cannock) to J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of animals on the road.
West Brom sign Iron defender Townsend
West Bromwich Albion sign attacking full-back Conor Townsend from Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from M6 J8 to J9 for A461.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound from M6 J8 to J9, A461 (Wednesbury), because of a broken down vehicle.
Girl, 6, killed crossing road with dad
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.Read more
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe accident, at J7 for A34 Birmingham Road.
M6 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound at J7, A34 (Great Barr), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe accident, at J5 for A41 Solihull.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed on M42 southbound at J5, A41 (Solihull), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M54 Staffordshire westbound
M54 Staffordshire westbound severe accident, at J1 for A460 Cannock Road Wolverhampton.
M54 Staffordshire - The main road is closed, with traffic being routed around the junction and back on again, and slow traffic on M54 westbound at J1, A460 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident involving a car earlier on, an oil spillage and surface water. Diversion in operation - Traffic is being diverted off the A460 exit slip and back on at the entry slip.
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands both ways
M6 West Midlands both ways severe accident, at J9 for A461.
M6 West Midlands - M6 exit slip road partially blocked at J9, A461 (Wednesbury), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from J5 for A452 Newport Road to J6 for A38.
M6 West Midlands - One lane blocked on M6 northbound from J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) to J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway Spaghetti Junction, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, from J8 for to J9 for .
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound from J8 to J9, Wednesbury, because of an accident.
Arrest made in flat murder probe
Edwin Bradley had not been seen for several days when he was found dead at his flat in Walsall.Read more
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, at J5 for .
M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J5, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J10 for Wolverhampton.
M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J10, Wolverhampton. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J5 for A452 Newport Road.
M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Murder probe after man dies in fight
West Midlands Police said a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, at M6 J4.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at M6 J4, Coleshill, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Force offers 'poor service' says chief
Sima Kotecha
Midlands correspondent, BBC News
The West Midlands chief constable admits he has to "draw the bar higher" over what to investigate.Read more
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J1 for A41 Birmingham Road West Bromwich to J2 for A4123 Oldbury.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J1, A41 (West Bromwich) to J2, A4123 (Oldbury), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J3 for A456 Halesowen.
M5 West Midlands - M5 lane closed on entry slip road southbound at J3, A456 (Halesowen), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J4 for to J3 for A444 Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J4, / (Coleshill) to J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Air travellers warned of drink risks
A campaign to warn holidaymakers is launched ahead of the busiest summer weekend for flights.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from M42 Js7,7A to J3 for A444 Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from M42, Coleshill to J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Police chief 'sorry' about poor service
Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands northbound
M42 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J6 for A45 Coventry Road Birmingham Airport.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed on M42 northbound at J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport), because of a broken down vehicle.
Rashid helps Yorkshire to T20 victory
England spinner Adil Rashid takes 1-19 to help Yorkshire win a rain-affected T20 Blast match with Birmingham Bears.Read more
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A456 Halesowen and J4 for A38 Lydiate Ash.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J3, A456 (Halesowen) and J4, A38 (Lydiate Ash), because of a broken down van. Traffic is coping well.
The artist painting football club woes