Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

M6 West Midlands southbound severe accident, at J7 for A34 Birmingham Road.
M6 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound at J7, A34 (Great Barr), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe accident, at J5 for A41 Solihull.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed on M42 southbound at J5, A41 (Solihull), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M54 Staffordshire westbound
M54 Staffordshire westbound severe accident, at J1 for A460 Cannock Road Wolverhampton.
M54 Staffordshire - The main road is closed, with traffic being routed around the junction and back on again, and slow traffic on M54 westbound at J1, A460 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident involving a car earlier on, an oil spillage and surface water. Diversion in operation - Traffic is being diverted off the A460 exit slip and back on at the entry slip.
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A4538 Pershore Lane.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A4538 (Worcester), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands both ways
M6 West Midlands both ways severe accident, at J9 for A461.
M6 West Midlands - M6 exit slip road partially blocked at J9, A461 (Wednesbury), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M40 Warwickshire southbound
M40 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, after J14 for A452.
M40 Warwickshire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M40 southbound after J14, A452 (Royal Leamington Spa), because of a one car accident.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Woman dies as police chase 'stolen' car
The car she was travelling in was in collision with a suspected stolen car being pursued by police.Read more
Murder probe continues
Police are continuing their murder investigation into the death of a man who was found with serious injuries in the Lozells area of Birmingham.
Police said they were called to a house in Hunters Road in the early hours of Sunday. He died later in hospital.
Two men, both 43, have been arrested, one on suspicion of assault and the other on suspicion of wounding.
Woman dies in police pursuit crash
A woman has died after a car involved in a police pursuit crashed into another in Kingstanding, Birmingham.
Officers were following an Audi that was believed to be stolen when the crash happened just before 20:30 on Sunday.
Four people in the Audi were arrested and taken to hospital with their injuries.
A female passenger in the other car died shortly after, police said. The man driving was seriously injured.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Early showers should clear leaving a bright day with some sunny spells and highs of 23C (73F).
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J13 for A449 to J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Lane closed on M6 southbound from J13, A449 (Stafford South) to J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from M6 J3A to J3 for A444 Nuneaton.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from M6 J3a, M6 Toll road to J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A500 to J14 for A5013.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J14, A5013 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle.
'I wanted to abort my IVF baby'
Sophie Madden
BBC News, West Midlands
For many women, pregnancy is a magical time. But what happens when it isn't what you expected?Read more
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe accident, from J5 for A38 Droitwich to J4A for M42 J4A.
M5 Worcestershire - Two lanes closed on M5 northbound from J5, A38 (Droitwich) to J4a M42 J4a, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M42 Worcestershire southbound
M42 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J2 for A441 Alvechurch.
M42 Worcestershire - M42 lane closed on entry slip road southbound at J2, A441 (Alvechurch), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J12 for A5 to J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J12, A5 (Gailey) to J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M50 Herefordshire eastbound
M50 Herefordshire eastbound severe disruption, from M50 J4 to J3 for B4221.
M50 Herefordshire - One lane closed on M50 eastbound from M50 J4, Ross-On-Wye to J3, B4221 (Newent), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A44 Gloucestershire both ways
A44 Gloucestershire both ways severe accident, between A424 and B4081.
A44 Gloucestershire - A44 in Troopers Lodge closed in both directions between the A424 junction and the B4081 junction, because of a serious accident.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J11 for A460.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J11, A460 (Cannock), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Somerset beat Middlesex on rain-hit day
Sunday's T20 Blast schedule is hit by the wet weather, with three of four games called off, but Somerset beat Middlesex.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J15 for .
M6 Staffordshire - M6 lane blocked on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J15, Stoke-On-Trent, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J16 for Stoke-On-Trent.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound at J16, Stoke-On-Trent, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, at J16 for A500 Stoke-On-Trent.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound at J16, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire southbound
M40 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J12 for B4451 to J11 for A422.
M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 southbound from J12, B4451 (Gaydon) to J11, A422 (Banbury), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire southbound
M40 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J12 for to J11 for .
M40 Warwickshire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M40 southbound from J12, Gaydon to J11, Banbury, because of debris on the road.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J10 for Wolverhampton.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M6 southbound at J10, Wolverhampton, because of a broken down vehicle.
Carl Ikeme in Nigeria's coaching plans
Oluwashina Okeleji
BBC Sport, Nigeria
Carl Ikeme is set to be offered a role on Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr's back-room staff after announcing his retirement at the age of 32.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J13 for A449 to J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Stationary traffic on M6 southbound from J13, A449 (Stafford South) to J12, A5 (Gailey), because of an overturned vehicle and all traffic being temporarily held.
Bleach sprayed in face of dogwalker
The victim and his dog were both taken to hospital for their injuries.Read more
Severe accident: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, from J4A for M42 J4A to J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M5 southbound from J4a M42 J4a to J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe accident, at J8 for M5 J8.
M6 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 southbound at J8 M5 J8, because of an accident.
Severe accident: M5 West Midlands northbound
M5 West Midlands northbound severe accident, at J8 for M6 J8.
M5 West Midlands - M5 lane closed on exit slip road to the M6 J8 Northbound and very slow traffic northbound at J8 M6 J8, because of an accident.
Murder probe after man injured in house
Two men have been arrested in connection with the death.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J9 for A461.
M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on entry slip road and slow traffic southbound at J9, A461 (Wednesbury), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J11 for A460 to J10 for A454 Wolverhampton.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J11, A460 (Cannock) to J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of animals on the road.
West Brom sign Iron defender Townsend
West Bromwich Albion sign attacking full-back Conor Townsend from Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, from M6 J8 to J9 for A461.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound from M6 J8 to J9, A461 (Wednesbury), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, at J2 for Hinckley Road J2.
M6 Warwickshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J2, Hinckley (Coventry), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Girl, 6, killed crossing road with dad
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.Read more
