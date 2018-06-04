Latest updates: Birmingham and the Black Country

Police said there had been reports of shots fired last night near Shelley Road, while Keelan Wilson was killed following reports of disorder involving a group of youths on Langley Road on Tuesday night.
The 15-year-old's death is one of a series of shootings and stabbings in the force area in the last month.
As part of the murder investigation, police say they are studying CCTV images, have sent items to be forensically tested and received information from several people.
'Tell mum I love her' said stabbed boy
Bar 'lets children inhale hippy crack'
Person dies after being 'hit by a tram'
Recycling plant set to be given go-ahead
Local Democracy Reporting Service
George Makin
Hundreds of residents may have objected, but plans for a new waste-burning power plant still look set to be approved.
The application is for a 10,000 sq m (2.5 acre) facility with a 100m (328 ft) high chimney stack on Kelvin Way, West Bromwich, on land owned by Giffords Recycling Ltd.
The proposal says it would burn 395,000 tonnes of rubbish each year, using steam turbines to generate electricity.
But 450 people have signed a petition against the plans and local MP Tom Watson has also written to his councillors with his concerns.
Forty one new jobs are expected to be created due to the plant, with 100 more during the construction phase.
Officers with Sandwell Council are recommending it is approved and councillors will meet on 6 June to make a decision.
Extra armed police patrols after reports of shots fired
Extra armed police are going to be on the streets of Wolverhampton this weekend in response to reports of recent violence.
Yesterday, Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson spoke out to highlight measures being taken to combat violent crime, particularly knife attacks.