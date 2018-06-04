Latest updates: Birmingham and the Black Country

Summary

  2. Live updates from Tuesday, 29 May

Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

Today will be a cloudier and cooler day than of late, although it should remain dry with top temperatures of 18C (64F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

Walsall 0-3 Wigan Athletic

Football

Ged Scott

BBC Sport at the Banks's Stadium

Wigan make light of their weekend FA Cup exit to get their League One promotion campaign firmly into gear with victory at Walsall.

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J4A for M42 and J4 for M42.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J4a M42 and J4 M42, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: M6 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands southbound severe accident, between J10 for A454 and J9 for A461.

M6 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J9, A461 (Wednesbury), because of an accident.

Severe accident: M42 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J4 for A34 and J5 for A41.

M42 West Midlands - Queuing traffic on M42 northbound between J4, A34 (Shirley) and J5, A41 (Solihull), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder.

Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J15 for A46 and M42 J3A.

M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and M42 J3a, because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J7 for M6 and J7b for M6.

M42 Warwickshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M42 northbound between J7, M6 (Coleshill) and J7b M6, because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe accident: M42 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J8 for M6.

M42 West Midlands - Queuing traffic on M42 northbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J8 M6, because of an accident earlier on.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A452 and J6 for A38.

M6 West Midlands - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 northbound between J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) and J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway, because of a broken down car.

Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J7A for M6 and J9 for M6 Toll.

M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 northbound between J7a M6 and J9, M6 Toll (Curdworth), because of vehicle tyre change. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: M40 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J15 for A46 and J16 for A3400.

M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and J16, A3400 (Henley In Arden), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: M5 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 West Midlands southbound severe accident, between J3 for A456 Halesowen and J4 for A38 Bromsgrove.

M5 West Midlands - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M5 southbound between J3, A456 (Halesowen) and J4, A38 (Bromsgrove), because of an accident.

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J7 for A34.

M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J7, A34 (Great Barr), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Recycling plant set to be given go-ahead

Local Democracy Reporting Service

George Makin

Hundreds of residents may have objected, but plans for a new waste-burning power plant still look set to be approved.

The application is for a 10,000 sq m (2.5 acre) facility with a 100m (328 ft) high chimney stack on Kelvin Way, West Bromwich, on land owned by Giffords Recycling Ltd.

Giffords Recycling Ltd on Kelvin Way
Google

The proposal says it would burn 395,000 tonnes of rubbish each year, using steam turbines to generate electricity.

But 450 people have signed a petition against the plans and local MP Tom Watson has also written to his councillors with his concerns.

Forty one new jobs are expected to be created due to the plant, with 100 more during the construction phase.

Officers with Sandwell Council are recommending it is approved and councillors will meet on 6 June to make a decision.

Extra armed police patrols after reports of shots fired

Extra armed police are going to be on the streets of Wolverhampton this weekend in response to reports of recent violence.

Police said there had been reports of shots fired last night near Shelley Road, while Keelan Wilson was killed following reports of disorder involving a group of youths on Langley Road on Tuesday night.

Keelan Wilson pictured with his mother Kelly
Family Handout

The 15-year-old's death is one of a series of shootings and stabbings in the force area in the last month.

As part of the murder investigation, police say they are studying CCTV images, have sent items to be forensically tested and received information from several people.

Yesterday, Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson spoke out to highlight measures being taken to combat violent crime, particularly knife attacks.

We’re aware of tensions between groups in some parts of the city. We are getting a better understanding of the reasons behind that, and intervening and making arrests where appropriate.”

Ch Insp Karen GeddesWest Midlands Police

