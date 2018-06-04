Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A525 Shropshire both ways
BBC News Travel
A525 Shropshire both ways severe accident, between B5398 Waymills and Foxes Lane.
A525 Shropshire - A525 in Whitchurch closed in both directions between Waymills roundabout and the Foxes Lane junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Severe accident: M69 Warwickshire northbound
BBC News Travel
M69 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between M6 J2 and J1 for A5 Hinckley.
M69 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M69 northbound between M6 J2, Coventry and J1, A5 (Hinckley), because of an accident.
Can the town high street be revived?
The popularity of online shopping has left retailers such as Marks and Spencer and Mothercare announcing store closures across the UK. The Westminster Hour's John Beesley has been to Newcastle-under-Lyme to see why small and medium-sized towns are often hardest hit.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J7 for A34 and J6 for A38.
M6 West Midlands - Queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J7, A34 (Great Barr) and J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway, because of a broken down vehicle.
Body in park investigation launched
Detectives in Sutton Coldfield are investigating the discovery of a body found close to a train line.
Officers were called to an area close to Midland Road Bridge in Sutton Park late yesterday afternoon.
Ambulance crews also attended, but the person was declared dead at the scene.
British Transport Police say officers are working to locate the next of kin.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Today will be a cloudier and cooler day than of late, although it should remain dry with top temperatures of 18C (64F).
Can the town high street be revived?
How proud is your area of being English?
A survey for the BBC asked if England was better now or in the past and what makes someone English.Read more
Walsall 0-3 Wigan Athletic
Ged Scott
BBC Sport at the Banks's Stadium
Wigan make light of their weekend FA Cup exit to get their League One promotion campaign firmly into gear with victory at Walsall.Read more
The English question: What is the nation's identity?
Mark Easton
Home editor
With Irish, Welsh and Scottish nationalism on the rise, the BBC investigates what it means to be English.Read more
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J4A for M42 and J4 for M42.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J4a M42 and J4 M42, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Ferguson's 159 sets up Pears victory
Worcestershire strengthen their chances of reaching the One-Day Cup knockout stages with victory over Northants.Read more
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe accident, between J10 for A454 and J9 for A461.
M6 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J9, A461 (Wednesbury), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands northbound
M42 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J4 for A34 and J5 for A41.
M42 West Midlands - Queuing traffic on M42 northbound between J4, A34 (Shirley) and J5, A41 (Solihull), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder.
Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire northbound
M40 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J15 for A46 and M42 J3A.
M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and M42 J3a, because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Trott puts Bears on brink of qualifying
Jonathan Trott and Sam Hain share an unbroken stand of 159 as Warwickshire win by nine wickets against Leicestershire.Read more
Coventry manager Robins extends deal
Coventry City manager Mark Robins and his assistant Adi Viveash agree new and extended contracts at the club.Read more
The motor city that loves burning rubber