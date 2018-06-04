Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J7 for A34 and J6 for A38.

M6 West Midlands - Queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J7, A34 (Great Barr) and J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway, because of a broken down vehicle.

Body in park investigation launched

Detectives in Sutton Coldfield are investigating the discovery of a body found close to a train line.

Sutton park
Google

Officers were called to an area close to Midland Road Bridge in Sutton Park late yesterday afternoon.

Ambulance crews also attended, but the person was declared dead at the scene.

British Transport Police say officers are working to locate the next of kin.

Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

Today will be a cloudier and cooler day than of late, although it should remain dry with top temperatures of 18C (64F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well.

Severe accident: A525 Shropshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A525 Shropshire both ways severe accident, between B5398 Waymills and Foxes Lane.

A525 Shropshire - A525 in Whitchurch closed in both directions between Waymills roundabout and the Foxes Lane junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.

Severe accident: M69 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M69 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between M6 J2 and J1 for A5 Hinckley.

M69 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M69 northbound between M6 J2, Coventry and J1, A5 (Hinckley), because of an accident.

Can the town high street be revived?

Online shopping has left retailers such as Marks and Spencer announcing store closures
The popularity of online shopping has left retailers such as Marks and Spencer and Mothercare announcing store closures across the UK. The Westminster Hour's John Beesley has been to Newcastle-under-Lyme to see why small and medium-sized towns are often hardest hit.

Walsall 0-3 Wigan Athletic

Football

Ged Scott

BBC Sport at the Banks's Stadium

Wigan make light of their weekend FA Cup exit to get their League One promotion campaign firmly into gear with victory at Walsall.

Read more

Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, between J4A for M42 and J4 for M42.

M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J4a M42 and J4 M42, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J4A for M42.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J4a M42, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A38 Droitwich and J6 for A449.

M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J5, A38 (Droitwich) and J6, A449 (Worcester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Ferguson's 159 sets up Pears victory

Callum Ferguson

Worcestershire strengthen their chances of reaching the One-Day Cup knockout stages with victory over Northants.

Read more

Severe accident: M6 West Midlands southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands southbound severe accident, between J10 for A454 and J9 for A461.

M6 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J9, A461 (Wednesbury), because of an accident.

Severe accident: M42 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M42 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J4 for A34 and J5 for A41.

M42 West Midlands - Queuing traffic on M42 northbound between J4, A34 (Shirley) and J5, A41 (Solihull), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder.

Severe disruption: M40 Warwickshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between J15 for A46 and M42 J3A.

M40 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound between J15, A46 (Longbridge Island) and M42 J3a, because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

Trott puts Bears on brink of qualifying

Jonathan Trott

Jonathan Trott and Sam Hain share an unbroken stand of 159 as Warwickshire win by nine wickets against Leicestershire.

Read more

Coventry manager Robins extends deal

Coventry City manager Mark Robins

Coventry City manager Mark Robins and his assistant Adi Viveash agree new and extended contracts at the club.

Read more

The motor city that loves burning rubber

Coventry MotoFest shows a love for burning rubber
Super cars, a motorbike parade and street racing are among the offerings from Coventry MotoFest.

