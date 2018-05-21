Latest updates: Birmingham and the Black Country

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J10A for M54 and J10 for A454 affecting J11 for A460.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J10a M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a lorry fire. Congestion to J11, A460 (Cannock).
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe accident, between J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport and J5 for A41 affecting J10 for A5.
M42 West Midlands - Severe delays, two lanes closed, heavy traffic and queuing traffic on M42 southbound between J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport) and J5, A41 (Solihull), because of a multi-vehicle accident. Approach with care. Travel time is 1 hour and 35 minutes. Congestion to J10, A5 (Tamworth).
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A454 and J10A for M54.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J10a M54, because of Tyre on the road. Approach with care.
Severe disruption: M54 Staffordshire westbound
M54 Staffordshire westbound severe disruption, between J1 for A460 Wolverhampton and J2 for A449.
M54 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M54 westbound between J1, A460 (Wolverhampton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton), because of a police incident.
Severe disruption: M42 Warwickshire southbound
M42 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J7b for M6 and J7 for M6.
M42 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M42 southbound between J7b M6 and J7, M6 (Coleshill), because of car bumper on the road.
A new hospital to be built at the former BBC studios at Pebble Mill is set to be even bigger than originally planned.
Birmingham City Council had already approved the development of a 54,000 sq ft building at the Edgbaston site but on Thursday 24 May the authority’s planning committee will decide whether the scheme can be increased to 97,000 sq ft.
The new facility, which is also to be used for research and development, would rise in height from five storeys to eight, although that includes two storeys of "roof plant areas".
Applicants Pebble Mill Investments, a subsidiary of Calthorpe Estates, say the building will predominantly be five to six storeys tall.
Severe disruption: A5127 West Midlands southbound
A5127 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between High Street and A5127 Victoria Road.
A5127 West Midlands - A5127 Mill Street in Sutton Coldfield closed southbound between the High Street junction and the A5127 Victoria Road junction, because of a police incident.
Second murder arrest over teen's stab death
Sixteen-year-old Ozell Pemberton was found with a stab wound to his chest in a busy shopping street.Read more
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between J3 for A444 and J4 for M42.
M6 Warwickshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J3, A444 (Nuneaton) and J4, M42 (Coleshill), because of an accident.
Cyclists who died in war remembered
Birmingham City Ladies 1-1 Reading Women
Ellen White ends the season as WSL top scorer after getting her 14th goal to help Birmingham City draw with Reading.Read more
Street gunfire heard and man injured
Officers were called to reports of a gunman with two accomplices before an injured man arrived at hospital.Read more
Fan gets tattoo of manager on backside
A Birmingham City fan has Garry Monk's face tattooed on his backside after the Blues boss helped to pay for the mark.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, between J4 for M42 and J3 for A444.
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J4, M42 (Coleshill) and J3, A444 (Nuneaton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A459 West Midlands both ways
A459 West Midlands both ways severe accident, between Moden Hill and Arcal Street.
A459 West Midlands - A459 Clarence Street in Dudley closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Moden Hill junction and the Arcal Street junction, because of accident investigation work.
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J10A for and J10 for A454.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J10a, M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J6 for A38 and J5 for A452.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway and J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Video: Bright and sunny days ahead
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
This evening will remain dry with late spells of sunshine, followed by a dry night with long clear skies and lows of 4C (39F).
Primary school in royal wedding lunch
In the papers: Young faces join cabinet
