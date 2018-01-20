Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Countess of Wessex, who met the team at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst in September, sent a series of tweets congratulating the women, saying: "You have achieved your dream and performed an incredible feat of endurance physically and mentally, all while smashing the previous record!"
Major Sandy Hennis from Redditch, Worcestershire and Captain Zanna Baker from Herefordshire were part of the Ice Maidens team, who completed the the 1,000-mile expedition.
Team leader, Maj Nat Taylor from Staffordshire said: "I have spent the last few days trying to imprint this beautiful landscape in my mind".
River levels set to rise
The River Severn's water levels are set to rise during the next 24 hours.
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J6 for A38 and J4 for M42.
M6 West Midlands - Very slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 southbound between J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway and J4 M42, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J16 for A500 Crewe affecting J18 for A54 Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - Very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Crewe), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J18, A54 (Middlewich).
Severe congestion: M42 Warwickshire southbound
M42 Warwickshire southbound severe congestion, between J10 for A5 and J4 for A34.
M42 Warwickshire - Slow traffic on M42 southbound between J10, A5 (Tamworth) and J4, A34 (Shirley). Approach with care.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J10 for A454.
M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken down vehicle.
NHS Tracker: Check key targets in your area

Use our tracker to check whether your local services are meeting waiting-time targets for cancer, routine operations, A&E and mental health treatment.
Severe accident: A5 Staffordshire westbound
A5 Staffordshire westbound severe accident, at B5440 Marlborough Way.
A5 Staffordshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on A5 westbound in Glascote at the B5440 Marlborough Way junction, because of an accident involving three vehicles and debris on the road.
Jasper Carrott's tribute to Ed Doolan
Comedian Jasper Carrott pays tribute to veteran BBC broadcaster Ed Doolan
Heavy rain prompts flood warning
A flood warning and several flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency after heavy rain over the weekend.
The warning is for flooding on the River Wye from Hay to Hereford.
Other flood alerts in place are:
Weather: Bright and breezy day
A dry, bright and breezy day for many aside from a few light showers. It will remain mostly cloudy but some bright spells are also likely. A little milder than recently with highs of 8C.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Support offered to residents affected by Carillion
A support package has been put together to help staff at risk of redundancy due to the collapse of Wolverhampton-based construction company Carillion.
Training providers, working as part of the City of Wolverhampton's taskforce, are offering help and advice to those in the Carillion supply chain or are currently an apprentice with the company.
One-to-one counselling is available alongside advice on career development and access to IT facilities are all on offer free of charge.
Shows cancelled as venue undergoes lengthy revamp
Wolverhampton Civic Hall - a popular entertainments venue - looks set close for the next two and a half years to enable a £38m revamp.
The Grand Slam of Darts and shows by comedians including David Baddiel, Sarah Millican and Jason Manford have been moved because of the work.
The 80-year-old Grade II listed building has a number of maintenance issues which could jeopardise its future if left.
The Civic Hall closed in December 2015 for initial renovation works, which had been set to be finished by March.
However, the council has decided to expand its existing improvement programme to a full restoration - adding an extra £23.7m to the original costs.
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe accident, between J5 for A41 and J4 for A34 affecting J7 for M6.
M42 West Midlands - Very slow traffic on M42 southbound between J5, A41 (Solihull) and J4, A34 (Shirley), because of an accident earlier on. Travel time is 45 minutes. Congestion to J7 M6.
Debris blocking M42 southbound
Debris in the road, thought to be wooden boards, is causing problems on the the M42 southbound in Warwickshire.
Two lanes are closed between J9, for the M6 Toll and J8.
Speed restrictions in the area mean there's congestion back to J11.
Video: What will the weather be like today?
Alex Hamilton
It will be cloudy with some bright spells and the odd shower over higher ground with highs of 9C (48F).
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J6 for A38 and J4 for M42.
M6 West Midlands - Very slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 southbound between J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway and J4 M42, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J16 for A500 Crewe affecting J18 for A54 Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - Very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Crewe), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J18, A54 (Middlewich).
Severe congestion: M42 Warwickshire southbound
M42 Warwickshire southbound severe congestion, between J10 for A5 and J4 for A34.
M42 Warwickshire - Slow traffic on M42 southbound between J10, A5 (Tamworth) and J4, A34 (Shirley). Approach with care.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J10 for A454.
M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe accident, at J10 for A454.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound at J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident.
