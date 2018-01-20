Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A group of women who have become the largest all-female group to ski coast-to-coast across Antarctica, have received a message of congratulation from the Countess of Wessex.

The Countess of Wessex, who met the team at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst in September, sent a series of tweets congratulating the women, saying: "You have achieved your dream and performed an incredible feat of endurance physically and mentally, all while smashing the previous record!"

Major Sandy Hennis from Redditch, Worcestershire and Captain Zanna Baker from Herefordshire were part of the Ice Maidens team, who completed the the 1,000-mile expedition.

Team leader, Maj Nat Taylor from Staffordshire said: "I have spent the last few days trying to imprint this beautiful landscape in my mind".