Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A454 and J11 for A460.
M6 West Midlands - Lane closed on M6 northbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J11, A460 (Cannock), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J15 for A500 and J14 for A34.
M6 Staffordshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 southbound between J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) in Stoke-On-Trent and J14, A34 (Stafford North) in Whitgreave, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
BBC News Travel
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J7 for A44 Worcester and J8 for M50 affecting J6 for A449.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M5 southbound between J7, A44 (Worcester) and J8 M50, because of barrier repairs. Travel time is 25 minutes. Congestion to J6, A449 (Worcester).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: A513 Staffordshire both ways
BBC News Travel
A513 Staffordshire both ways severe accident, between Holdiford Road and A51.
A513 Staffordshire - A513 Main Road in Milford blocked in both directions between the Holdiford Road junction and Garden Centre Island, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
BBC News Travel
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A452 and J6 for A38.
M6 West Midlands - Lane closed on M6 northbound between J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) and J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway, because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
BBC News Travel
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J4a M42 and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J16 for A500 Crewe.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Crewe), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands southbound
BBC News Travel
M42 West Midlands southbound severe accident, at J5 for A41 affecting J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 southbound at J5, A41 (Solihull), because of an accident. Congestion to J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Former Stoke defender Teixeira, 25, dies
Former Stoke City defender Dionatan Teixeira dies at the age of 25 from a suspected heart attack.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A454 and J11 for A460.
M6 West Midlands - Lane closed on M6 northbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J11, A460 (Cannock), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J15 for A500 and J14 for A34.
M6 Staffordshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 southbound between J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) in Stoke-On-Trent and J14, A34 (Stafford North) in Whitgreave, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J7 for A44 Worcester and J8 for M50 affecting J6 for A449.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M5 southbound between J7, A44 (Worcester) and J8 M50, because of barrier repairs. Travel time is 25 minutes. Congestion to J6, A449 (Worcester).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: A513 Staffordshire both ways
A513 Staffordshire both ways severe accident, between Holdiford Road and A51.
A513 Staffordshire - A513 Main Road in Milford blocked in both directions between the Holdiford Road junction and Garden Centre Island, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J5 for A452 and J6 for A38.
M6 West Midlands - Lane closed on M6 northbound between J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) and J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway, because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for M42 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J4a M42 and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J16 for A500 Crewe.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Crewe), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe accident, at J5 for A41 affecting J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M42 southbound at J5, A41 (Solihull), because of an accident. Congestion to J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Police officers mown down in hit-and-run
A female officer remains in hospital with leg injuries after being called to reports of a burglary.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A38 and J7 for A34.
M6 West Midlands - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J6 A38(M) Aston Expressway and J7, A34 (Great Barr).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J15 for A500 and J14 for A34.
M6 Staffordshire - Queuing traffic and one lane blocked on M6 southbound between J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) and J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Baths fundraisers near lifeguard target
Supporters hope to take over the running of the Edwardian baths from the council in April.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, between J7 for A44 Worcester and J8 for M50.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J7, A44 (Worcester) and J8 M50, because of a vehicle tyre change. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, between J6 for A449 and J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J6, A449 (Worcester) and J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Solihull Moors 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers
Nick Freeman is on target as Wycombe beat Solihull Moors to ease into the second round of the FA Cup.Read more
Coventry City 2-0 Maidenhead United
Former FA Cup winners Coventry City progress to the second round with a win against National League Maidenhead United.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands northbound
M5 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J2 for A4123 Oldbury and J1 for A41.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 northbound between J2, A4123 (Oldbury) and J1, A41 (West Bromwich), because of debris on the road. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J11 for A460 and J10 for A454.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J11, A460 (Cannock) and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man and boy, 5, killed in collision
Three other people were hurt in the crash while a nine-week-old baby was uninjured.Read more