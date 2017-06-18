BBC Local Live: Birmingham and the Black Country

Summary
- Motorist drove car into man at car boot sale
- Mistakes made in murder case - police chief
- Council waste collection jobs 'axed'
- Teens in Jo Cox remembrance events
- Family of seven escapes fire
- Edgbaston breaks attendance record
- Manchester bomb victim talks of his surgery
- Back problem keeps Hollywood star from Wolverhampton
- Updates from Friday 16 June 2017
Live Reporting
By Monica Rimmer
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J2 for A4123 Oldbury.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound at J2, A4123 (Oldbury), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Car plunges over flyover in smash
A man and two children inside the vehicle had a "miraculous escape", paramedics say.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J1 for A41 and J2 for A4123 Oldbury.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M5 southbound between J1, A41 (West Bromwich) and J2, A4123 (Oldbury).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Hairy moment as 200 tarantulas found in van
Straws were drawn as to who should investigate after it was stopped near West Bromwich, police say.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey). Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J11 for A460 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J11, A460 (Cannock) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, at J11 for A460.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed on M6 southbound at J11, A460 (Cannock), because of a spillage on the road. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A5127 West Midlands both ways
A5127 West Midlands both ways severe accident, between B4151 Belwell Lane and A454 Four Oaks Road.
A5127 West Midlands - A5127 Lichfield Road in Four Oaks blocked in both directions between the B4151 Belwell Lane junction and the A454 Four Oaks Road junction, because of a serious accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A456 West Midlands both ways
A456 West Midlands both ways severe accident, between M5 J3 Halesowen and A458 Hagley Road West.
A456 West Midlands - A456 Quinton Expressway in Quinton closed in both directions between Halesowen and Old Quinton Island, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Waste collectors urged not to strike
Unite members say they are considering their next step over working patterns and job losses.Read more
Man charged over terrorist publication
Christopher Jesus Soares, from Walsall, is charged with distributing a terrorist publication.Read more
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, between J1 for A41 and J2 for A4123 Oldbury.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M5 southbound between J1, A41 (West Bromwich) and J2, A4123 (Oldbury), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Cable theft disrupts rail services
Up to 100 yards of signalling cable stolen overnight caused passengers to use replacement buses.Read more
Islamic State recruiter found guilty
Awat Hamasalih helped two British would-be jihadis in their attempt to join fighters in Syria.Read more
Severe accident: M6 Warwickshire northbound
M6 Warwickshire northbound severe accident, between Corley Services and M6 J3A.
M6 Warwickshire - Queuing traffic on M6 northbound between Corley Services and M6 J3a, because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 25 minute.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Councils review high-rises' fire safety
Local authority staff are also working with tenants on fire safety after the Grenfell Tower blaze.Read more
Police officer in dance with stranger
PCSO Steve Hopley's dance with the woman in a shopping centre was filmed by a passerby.Read more
Severe accident: M42 West Midlands northbound
M42 West Midlands northbound severe accident, between J5 for A41 and J6 for A45 Birmingham Airport.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M42 northbound between J5, A41 (Solihull) and J6, A45 (Birmingham Airport), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Our live coverage across the day
We will back from 08:00 on Monday with more news, sport, travel and weather.
Enjoy the weekend