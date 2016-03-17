BBC Local Live: Birmingham & the Black Country

That's it from Local Live on Thursday. Join us from 08:00 on Friday for more news, sport, travel and weather.
Tom Fox leaves Villa: 'He leaves with our best wishes,' Hollis says
Tom Fox's resignation as Aston Villa CEO follows the departure of director of football Hendrik Almstadt earlier in the week.
Chairman Steve Hollis said: "The board would like to place on record its appreciation to Tom for his many contributions and commitment over the last 18 months.
"While the results this season have been disappointing he and his team have worked hard to put in place many changes necessary to put the club on a more sustainable path for the future. He leaves with our best wishes for the future."
All the reaction to the news Tom Fox is stepping down with immediate effect as CEO at Aston Villa
- A couple found dead in a car were due to face child sex offence charges that day, a court has said
Travel: Wolverhampton delays warning
BBC Travel
There is slow traffic on Goldthorn Hill between the junction with Dudley Road and the junction with Penn Road in Wolverhampton in the roadworks area.
Tom Fox leaves Villa: Outgoing CEO said 'his role had changed'
Outgoing CEO Tom Fox told Aston Villa's club website: "Regarding my resignation, the owner made it very clear last summer that he and I would seek to recruit a board that would put the club in a stronger position in the event that a sale didn't happen.
"As the board has taken shape, however, it has become clear that my role also has changed."
He said: "While I am supportive of where the board is trying to take the club, it is my feeling that given the changes they are making, it makes sense for me to seek another challenge.
"I have accepted the board's invitation to remain available during a period of transition to ensure a smooth handover."
Tom Fox leaves Villa: The search for a permanent replacement begins now says club
Aston Villa's board will now begin the search for a permanent replacement for Tom Fox (pictured), the club says.
In the interim, the current chairman Steve Hollis will act as executive chairman.
BreakingFootball: Aston Villa's Tom Fox steps down as chief exec "with immediate effect"
Aston Villa Football Club has announced in the last minute Tom Fox has decided to step down as CEO with immediate effect.
Central Motorway Policing Group were called to the motorway after drivers called 999 reporting a lorry going in the wrong direction.
It happened between junction T4 and Weeford Plaza, near Lichfield.
Relatives sought so funeral can be arranged for Wolverhampton man
Relatives of a man who died recently are being sought by the City of Wolverhampton Council.
Joseph Gee, who had lived in a care home in Wolverhampton for a number of years, was 73.
Anyone who is related to Mr Gee, or has any information which may help trace his relatives, is asked to call Elaine Thursfield in the council's court of protection team on 01902 555740 or email so his funeral can be arranged.
West Midlands Police investigation into malicious posters 'outing paedophiles'
BBC Midlands Today
West Midlands Police says "malicious" posters falsely naming two men as paedophiles have compromised the pair's safety.
The notices were put up in the Digbeth area of Birmingham and have since been removed, say officers, who have launched an investigation.
Ronald Smith death: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of West Bromwich pensioner Ronald Smith.
Paul Robert Cooke, aged 35, of no fixed address, is accused of murdering Mr Smith at his home in Cottage Walk and will appear at Sandwell Magistrates Court on Friday.
Mr Smith's body was found at the address in June. He died of stab injuries.
A 60-year-old man arrested in connection with the death has been told he will face no further action.
Ben Sidwell
BBC Midlands Today
Bosses at Alton Towers say they are determined to rebuild public trust ahead of the new season this weekend. It comes in the wake of The Smiler crash which left five people seriously injured last June.
All the reaction to the news Tom Fox is stepping down with immediate effect as CEO at Aston Villa
Latest: Villa departure; posters 'outing paedophiles' are 'malicious'; dead couple faced sex abuse charges
Wolverhampton couple found dead in car faced child sex charges
A couple found dead in a car were due to face child sex offence charges that day, a court said.
David and Cheyevette Cooke were discovered on Cat and Kittens Lane in Bushbury, Wolverhampton on 9 March.
He faced 12 charges including rape and sexual assault, while she was accused of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, said Cannock Magistrates Court.
Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious, said West Midlands Police.
New railway station for Wolverhampton showcased at international festival
Concept art of Wolverhampton's new railway station has been showcased at MIPIM Cannes - the international property conference in France where councils showcase developments.
The pictures formed part of the City of Wolverhampton Council's presentation of its planned regeneration schemes.
The authority says work on the station is due to begin next year after its multi-storey car park has been refurbished.
Paedophile claims on Birmingham posters 'false and malicious'
Posters have been discovered in Birmingham which falsely name two men as paedophiles.
West Midlands Police say the men, whose faces are shown, are entirely innocent and fear their safety may have been compromised.
The posters, which were found on walls and in bus shelters in the Digbeth area, say "the community must act now".
Digbeth Residents' Association, whose name appears at the top of the leaflets, said the posters were nothing to do with them and they were angry their name had been used in this way.
Ben Sidwell
BBC Midlands Today
Bosses at Alton Towers say they are determined to rebuild public trust ahead of the new season this weekend. It comes in the wake of The Smiler crash which left five people seriously injured last June.
CCTV appeal after Good Samaritan badly beaten for intervening in fight
West Midlands Police has released pictures of two men they want to trace after a Good Samaritan, who broke up a fight in Birmingham city centre, was badly beaten.
The victim, aged 20, from Bromsgrove, suffered a fractured eye socket and multiple jaw injuries which needed emergency surgery.
The fight happened around 03:15 on 12 February at the Arcadian centre.