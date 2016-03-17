BBC Local Live: Birmingham & the Black Country

Tom Fox's resignation as Aston Villa CEO follows the departure of director of football Hendrik Almstadt earlier in the week.

Chairman Steve Hollis said: "The board would like to place on record its appreciation to Tom for his many contributions and commitment over the last 18 months.

"While the results this season have been disappointing he and his team have worked hard to put in place many changes necessary to put the club on a more sustainable path for the future. He leaves with our best wishes for the future."