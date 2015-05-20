Wolverhampton: Colourful stripes on walkway connecting bus and rail stations

BBC Local Live: Birmingham & the Black Country

Summary

  1. Updates for Wednesday 20 May 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Thursday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Good evening

Today's updates have now finished. We'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Thursday.

Tonight's forecast

BBC Weather

Cloud may increase a little overnight but it will remain dry with some good clear spells for many, perhaps allowing a touch of grass frost in more rural parts.

Highs of 12C (54F). More about the next few days is

here.

Coming up on TV

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

Walsall is aiming to be the most dementia-friendly town in the country after experiencing a big rise in numbers of people with the condition. Hundreds of thousands of pounds are being spent on a pilot project.

And we will have more on why Big Break snooker club in Digbeth lost its licence. Join us for the

Midlands Today on BBC One at 18:30.

Rowley Regis delays warning

BBC Travel

Portway Road, in Rowley Regis, is partially blocked and there is very slow traffic in both directions at the junction with Portway Hill because of a crash,

drivers are warned.

Sex assault witnesses sought

Detectives are trying to trace two witnesses after a student was sexually assaulted in Selly Oak, Birmingham, as she made her way home in what she believed was a taxi.

The witnesses being sought by police
West Midlands Police

Police

today released CCTV still images of the witnesses they wished to trace after the 19-year-old was attacked on 20 February.

Det Con Gavin McGrath, from West Midlands Police, said the two men were "believed to have been in contact with both the victim and the men suspected of being involved in this attack shortly before the assault".

Bears' unbeaten run continues

BBC Sport

Warwickshire wrapped up an

eight-wicket victory over Durham despite a battling century from opener Mark Stoneman.

Rikki Clarke
Getty Images

Rikki Clarke (pictured) picked up the crucial wickets of Paul Coughlin (49) and John Hastings after lunch, after they took Durham ahead.

Latest headlines

Alex Homer

BBC Local Live

Here is a quick recap of some of the stories we've been looking into this afternoon:

Northern Soul for night owls

A new Northern Soul & Motown Bar is set to open in Birmingham in July,

writes Mazzy Snape.

Organisers say the 300-capacity venue, set to open in Lower Trinity Street in Digbeth, will have a sprung wooden dance floor and will be called The Night Owl.

Fans 'face arrest' over offensive chants

Fans caught singing offensive chants in West Bromwich Albion's Monday night win over Chelsea face being arrested, police have warned.

Some supporters in the Smethwick End were singing "Chelsea rent boys" during the game, according to police, which

officers tweeted was "both offensive and insulting".

Officers will arrest anyone singing the chants who is identified from CCTV footage, said the force football unit.

MP crosses fingers

Trystan Jones

BBC News

MPs are currently

swearing their allegiance to the Queen before taking their seats in Parliament.

Jess Phillips, the new Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, appeared to have her fingers crossed when she took the oath.

Read more about what's happening on the

BBC Politics live page.

Girls 'groomed' at snooker club

Sian Lloyd

Correspondent, BBC News, Midlands Bureau

The Big Break snooker club voluntarily closed its doors in March and on 1 May West Midlands Police was granted a three-month closure order at the city's magistrates' court.

At the time, Insp Will O'Connor said inquiries had shown a "pattern of young women or girls entering the club with older men".

"Information we uncovered suggests the girls had gone on to spend time in private rooms with the men where they were exposed to alcohol and drugs and groomed for sexual activity," he said. The club has so far been unavailable for comment.

Arrest over Tunisia museum attack

Express and Star

Italian police have arrested a Moroccan man

over the attack on Tunisia's Bardo museum that left 22 people dead, including Midlands mother-of-two Sally Adey.

Sex den snooker club loses licence

Sian Lloyd

Correspondent, BBC News, Midlands Bureau

A snooker club has had its licence revoked after it was used for child sexual exploitation (CSE), and as a location to deal class A drugs, as well as hosting people smoking cannabis.

Big Break snooker club
BBC

Birmingham City Council's licensing sub-committee said its reasons for revoking the licence of Big Break snooker club were due to concerns raised by West Midlands Police, which set out a bundle of evidence including that the Coventry Road premises in Digbeth was used for CSE since January 2014.

Birmingham pilot drowned neighbours' pet dog

Birmingham Mail

A Birmingham pilot was allowed to carry on flying despite

admitting killing a neighbours' beloved pet dog after its barking caused him to momentarily lose his 'sanity'.

Flybe captain Steven Woodhouse, 53, drowned the seven-year-old Border Terrier called Meg in a water butt and then hid the body in his car boot.

Woodhouse has now been sentenced to 12 weeks jail, suspended for two years.

Latest headlines

Alex Homer

BBC Local Live

Here are the top headlines in Birmingham and the Black Country this afternoon:

Walsall's dementia plan

Bob Hockenhull

Reporter, Midlands Today

Walsall Clinical Commission Group is spending hundreds-of-thousands-of-pounds on making shop staff and businesses more aware of the needs of sufferers so they can make life easier.

Bernard Morris and his wife Margaret
BBC

Asda in Walsall is one of the first to sign up. Bernard Morris visited with his wife and carer Margaret - the first time they've been to a supermarket in years.

Margaret (pictured left) told me coping with dementia means your world gets smaller and smaller if you're confined to your home - and making people in the community more aware of the condition will hopefully mean sufferers can get out more.

Speedway: Brummies look for victory

BBC WM Sport

The Birmingham Brummies are looking to build up a handy lead in the first leg of their Knockout Cup tie with Eastbourne at Perry Barr tonight.

The Brummies will once again use the rider replacement facility for Sam Chapman, who has delayed his comeback after a hand injury until the start of June.

We'll have coverage on DAB and online after 19:00.

Combined authority a step closer

Andrew Dawkins

BBC News

Solihull has moved closer to

joining the proposal for a West Midlands combined authority.

Council House in Solihull
Google Maps

Bob Sleigh, leader of Solihull council, said he intended to seek its approval for talks in principle.

‘Osborne must back down on metro mayors'

The Chamberlain Files

Greater Birmingham's chances of grabbing powers and budgets from Whitehall are likely to depend on

persuading George Osborne to perform a dramatic U-turn on metro mayors.

If Mr Osborne sticks rigidly to his declaration that only combined authorities prepared to be run by elected regional mayors, like Greater Manchester, can move to full devolution, then the West Midlands is surely doomed to suffer centralist control for an eternity.

Student dies at football training

BBC WM

A healthy 21-one-year-old student collapsed and died in front of his twin brother after he suffered a cardiac arrest during football training.

Aspiring teacher and Birmingham City student Miles Reid died from a cardiac arrest in Shirley Hill Park, Solihull.

