BBC Local Live: Birmingham & the Black Country

Walsall is aiming to be the most dementia-friendly town in the country after experiencing a big rise in numbers of people with the condition. Hundreds of thousands of pounds are being spent on a pilot project.
Det Con Gavin McGrath, from West Midlands Police, said the two men were "believed to have been in contact with both the victim and the men suspected of being involved in this attack shortly before the assault".
The Big Break snooker club voluntarily closed its doors in March and on 1 May West Midlands Police was granted a three-month closure order at the city's magistrates' court.
At the time, Insp Will O'Connor said inquiries had shown a "pattern of young women or girls entering the club with older men".
"Information we uncovered suggests the girls had gone on to spend time in private rooms with the men where they were exposed to alcohol and drugs and groomed for sexual activity," he said. The club has so far been unavailable for comment.
A snooker club has had its licence revoked after it was used for child sexual exploitation (CSE), and as a location to deal class A drugs, as well as hosting people smoking cannabis.
Birmingham City Council's licensing sub-committee said its reasons for revoking the licence of Big Break snooker club were due to concerns raised by West Midlands Police, which set out a bundle of evidence including that the Coventry Road premises in Digbeth was used for CSE since January 2014.
Birmingham pilot drowned neighbours' pet dog
Walsall Clinical Commission Group is spending hundreds-of-thousands-of-pounds on making shop staff and businesses more aware of the needs of sufferers so they can make life easier.
Asda in Walsall is one of the first to sign up. Bernard Morris visited with his wife and carer Margaret - the first time they've been to a supermarket in years.
Margaret (pictured left) told me coping with dementia means your world gets smaller and smaller if you're confined to your home - and making people in the community more aware of the condition will hopefully mean sufferers can get out more.
If Mr Osborne sticks rigidly to his declaration that only combined authorities prepared to be run by elected regional mayors, like Greater Manchester, can move to full devolution, then the West Midlands is surely doomed to suffer centralist control for an eternity.
Student dies at football training
A healthy 21-one-year-old student collapsed and died in front of his twin brother after he suffered a cardiac arrest during football training.
Aspiring teacher and Birmingham City student Miles Reid died from a cardiac arrest in Shirley Hill Park, Solihull.
Tonight's forecast
Cloud may increase a little overnight but it will remain dry with some good clear spells for many, perhaps allowing a touch of grass frost in more rural parts.
Highs of 12C (54F).
Rowley Regis delays warning
Portway Road, in Rowley Regis, is partially blocked and there is very slow traffic in both directions at the junction with Portway Hill because of a crash,drivers are warned.
Sex assault witnesses sought
Detectives are trying to trace two witnesses after a student was sexually assaulted in Selly Oak, Birmingham, as she made her way home in what she believed was a taxi.
Policetoday released CCTV still images of the witnesses they wished to trace after the 19-year-old was attacked on 20 February.
Bears' unbeaten run continues
Warwickshire wrapped up aneight-wicket victory over Durham despite a battling century from opener Mark Stoneman.
Rikki Clarke (pictured) picked up the crucial wickets of Paul Coughlin (49) and John Hastings after lunch, after they took Durham ahead.
Northern Soul for night owls
A new Northern Soul & Motown Bar is set to open in Birmingham in July,writes Mazzy Snape.
Organisers say the 300-capacity venue, set to open in Lower Trinity Street in Digbeth, will have a sprung wooden dance floor and will be called The Night Owl.
Fans 'face arrest' over offensive chants
Fans caught singing offensive chants in West Bromwich Albion's Monday night win over Chelsea face being arrested, police have warned.
Some supporters in the Smethwick End were singing "Chelsea rent boys" during the game, according to police, whichofficers tweeted was "both offensive and insulting".
Officers will arrest anyone singing the chants who is identified from CCTV footage, said the force football unit.
MP crosses fingers
Trystan Jones
MPs are currentlyswearing their allegiance to the Queen before taking their seats in Parliament.
Jess Phillips, the new Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, appeared to have her fingers crossed when she took the oath.
Read more about what's happening on theBBC Politics live page.
Girls 'groomed' at snooker club
Arrest over Tunisia museum attack
Italian police have arrested a Moroccan manover the attack on Tunisia's Bardo museum that left 22 people dead, including Midlands mother-of-two Sally Adey.
Sex den snooker club loses licence
Birmingham pilot drowned neighbours' pet dog
A Birmingham pilot was allowed to carry on flying despiteadmitting killing a neighbours' beloved pet dog after its barking caused him to momentarily lose his 'sanity'.
Flybe captain Steven Woodhouse, 53, drowned the seven-year-old Border Terrier called Meg in a water butt and then hid the body in his car boot.
Woodhouse has now been sentenced to 12 weeks jail, suspended for two years.
Walsall's dementia plan
Speedway: Brummies look for victory
The Brummies will once again use the rider replacement facility for Sam Chapman, who has delayed his comeback after a hand injury until the start of June.
We'll have coverage on DAB and online after 19:00.
Combined authority a step closer
Solihull has moved closer tojoining the proposal for a West Midlands combined authority.
Bob Sleigh, leader of Solihull council, said he intended to seek its approval for talks in principle.
‘Osborne must back down on metro mayors'
Greater Birmingham's chances of grabbing powers and budgets from Whitehall are likely to depend onpersuading George Osborne to perform a dramatic U-turn on metro mayors.
If Mr Osborne sticks rigidly to his declaration that only combined authorities prepared to be run by elected regional mayors, like Greater Manchester, can move to full devolution, then the West Midlands is surely doomed to suffer centralist control for an eternity.
Student dies at football training
