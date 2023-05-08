Live
Volunteers celebrate Coronation with Big Help Out
Live updates from volunteers taking part in Big Help Out community events across Hampshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight.
Emily Ford and Maria Zaccaro
Pop stars and performers wow King at Coronation concert
Royals set to take part in Big Help Out events
Millions of members of the public will take part in community events across the UK to mark the final day of the Coronation celebrations.
The Big Help Out involves people taking on volunteering roles on the extra bank holiday.
The King and Queen are not expected to attend any events - but other royals will drop in on some of the projects.
It follows Sunday's Coronation concert which featured performances from stars including Take That and Katy Perry.
Good morning on Coronation Big Help Out day here in the south
Emily Ford
BBC South
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Coronation Big Help Out day here in the south of England.
We're sure many of you are still recovering from the excitement of the Coronation concert and the hundreds of street parties yesterday - but today is all about getting involved with helping your communities.
We'd love to hear from you on our Facebook page or you can email pictures of how you're helping out today to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.