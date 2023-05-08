reuter Copyright: reuter The Prince of Wales (L), the Queen and the King (R) wave flags at the concert on Sunday Image caption: The Prince of Wales (L), the Queen and the King (R) wave flags at the concert on Sunday

Millions of members of the public will take part in community events across the UK to mark the final day of the Coronation celebrations.

The Big Help Out involves people taking on volunteering roles on the extra bank holiday.

The King and Queen are not expected to attend any events - but other royals will drop in on some of the projects.

It follows Sunday's Coronation concert which featured performances from stars including Take That and Katy Perry.