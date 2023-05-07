Katy Perry singing
The south comes together for Coronation Big Lunch

We're bringing you updates from Coronation Big Lunches across Hampshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight.

Emily Ford and Maria Zaccaro

  1. Street parties, big lunches and concerts oh my!

    Image caption: The Coronation Concert will feature a Union Flag-shaped stage

    Thousands of street parties and lunches are due to take place today ahead of a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle for the second day of events for the Coronation.

    Members of the Royal Family will attend community events during the day before seeing Katy Perry and Take That perform later.

    The more relaxed nature of Sunday's events come after King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned yesterday.

    Image caption: The Duke of Edinburgh will attend a big lunch event on Sunday

    The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a Coronation Big Lunch in Cranleigh, Surrey today, while the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will join a community street party in Swindon.

    The Duke of York's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will also attend a big lunch in Windsor.

    Later at 20:00 BST, the Coronation Concert takes place at Windsor Castle and will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Radio 2.

    Image caption: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice will be attending a Big Lunch in Windsor today ahead of the concert

  2. How Penny Mordaunt played a starring role in the Coronation

    Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North, caused a flurry of activity on social media yesterday as she played a starring role at the Coronation - holding ceremonial swords for more than an hour.

    On Twitter many pointed out the Conservative MP's strength, even winning praise from her party's political foes.

    Speaking to Times Radio before the ceremony, she joked she had been preparing by "doing some press-ups".

    The Leader of the House of Commons said she was honoured to be involved in the ceremony through her role as Lord President of the Council.

    Notably, she became the first woman to carry and present the sword - which symbolises royal power and the King accepting his duty and knightly virtues.

  3. School celebrates Coronation with own procession

    We love how this school has been celebrating the King's life with a royal procession around its playground.

    Fairfield's Primary in Basingstoke, had a marching band, royal horses and even a King Charles III and a Queen Consort Camilla.

  4. Good morning on Coronation Big Lunch day here in the south

    Emily Ford

    BBC South

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Coronation Big Lunch day here in the south of England.

    During the day we'll be bringing you updates from people across the region celebrating the Coronation with street parties, picnics and royal visits.

    We'd love to hear from you on our Facebook page or you can email pictures of your events to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

