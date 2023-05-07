BBC Studios Copyright: BBC Studios The Coronation Concert will feature a Union Flag-shaped stage Image caption: The Coronation Concert will feature a Union Flag-shaped stage

Thousands of street parties and lunches are due to take place today ahead of a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle for the second day of events for the Coronation.

Members of the Royal Family will attend community events during the day before seeing Katy Perry and Take That perform later.

The more relaxed nature of Sunday's events come after King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned yesterday.

The Duke of Edinburgh will attend a big lunch event on Sunday

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a Coronation Big Lunch in Cranleigh, Surrey today, while the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will join a community street party in Swindon.

The Duke of York's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will also attend a big lunch in Windsor.

Later at 20:00 BST, the Coronation Concert takes place at Windsor Castle and will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Radio 2.