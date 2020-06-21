Emergency services vehicles outside Forbury Gardens
Live

Reaction to fatal Reading stabbings

Three people have died and three more have been seriously injured after stabbings in a park in Reading.

  1. 'He started coming towards us'

    Video content

    Video caption: Reading stabbing: Eyewitness describes park attack

  2. 'I'm scared but I have to go to work'

    Marie Castro
    Image caption: Marie Castro said she had no choice but to go to work

    Marie Castro from Slough works at a Costa coffee shop in Reading, she said: "I was scared to be here but I have to be here for work."

    The incident, she said "doesn't seem right for Reading", "it's multicultural and really friendly. I was really shocked when I heard the news".

    Mark Robbins
    Image caption: Mark Robbins said he was in shock from hearing the news

    Mark Robbins, who has lived in Reading for a few years,said he felt "shock" when he heard the news.

    "I was just coming home, I got on the bus and saw numerous police cars and vans going around the corner. I've never seen any problems here. It seems quiet."

  3. At the scene: Town appears 'in mourning'

    Linda Serck

    BBC South

    Arriving at 8.30am this morning, Reading appears desolate and in mourning.

    Large areas outside the gardens are taped up, and there are not many people here -mainly just press and TV cameras.

    A strong wind is rattling litter in grey, deserted streets, most of which are being patrolled by armed police.

    Commuters are struggling to get to work as so many roads have been cordoned off with police tape.

    The few people who were arriving at Reading station expressed their shock at what had happened just a short distance away.

  5. Where did the attacks take place?

    The attacks happened at Forbury Gardens in the town centre, a short distance from the railway station.

    A map of central Reading
  6. Pictures from the scene this morning

    Large parts of central Reading remain cordoned off on Sunday morning, as these pictures from the BBC reporter on the scene show.

    Reading city centre
    Reading city centre
    Reading city centre
  7. Council leader: 'Senseless and horrific attack'

    Jason Brock
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The leader of reading council said the motive for the attack is still unknown

    The leader of Reading Council, Jason Brock, said it was “an entirely senseless and horrific attack”.

    He said: “We don’t know anything more about the motive at the moment, of course there is an ongoing police investigation, I don’t think it would be helpful to speculate further than that.

    “For our part at the council, we’re offering our full support to the police and to other emergency services as they progress things this morning, of course we all want to know more, and I’m quite sure that the police, as more information is available, will be sharing that.

    “The Black Lives Matter event had finished some three hours previous, and was by all accounts a very well-conducted, peaceful demonstration, and this is not a connected attack with that whatsoever.”

  8. Good morning

    Good morning. We will be chronicling local reaction and updates to the fatal stabbings that occurred on Saturday night in central Reading.

