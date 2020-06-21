BBC Copyright: BBC Marie Castro said she had no choice but to go to work Image caption: Marie Castro said she had no choice but to go to work

Marie Castro from Slough works at a Costa coffee shop in Reading, she said: "I was scared to be here but I have to be here for work."

The incident, she said "doesn't seem right for Reading", "it's multicultural and really friendly. I was really shocked when I heard the news".

Mark Robbins, who has lived in Reading for a few years,said he felt "shock" when he heard the news.

"I was just coming home, I got on the bus and saw numerous police cars and vans going around the corner. I've never seen any problems here. It seems quiet."