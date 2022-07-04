Police say two people have been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, following the explosion and fire. The incident happened in the Redwood Grove area of Bedford at about 09:30 BST, and fire engulfed 20 flats. Bedfordshire Police said two people were hurt as the explosion caused a "large portion of the roof to collapse".
Two people injured in explosion at flats - police
'It was a very large explosion'
People in the area have been describing what they saw.
Adam Fisher, who works nearby, said there was "a huge explosion".
"Everyone went to our work car park to see what was happening," he said.
"Our building is adjacent to the apartment complex - immediately an inferno [was] visible, huge smoke cloud billowing, people screaming and people frantically calling for emergency services."
Resident Adrian Marz said: "It was really a very large explosion, it blew up half the building and all the windows around it.
"It was extremely loud, it startled me straightaway."
Smoke and flames from roof captured on video
What do we know so far?
Emergency services are at the scene of a "major gas explosion" at a block of flats in Bedford.
The incident happened in the Redwood Grove area of the town at about 09:30 BST.
Witness Alex Feltham said he heard "a huge boom", and the roof of the block of flats had been destroyed. He said the flames spread quickly.
It is not yet known if there are casualties but the fire service said gas caused the explosion.
Bedfordshire Police and the fire service have asked people to avoid the area.
Major gas explosion at flats
There are reports of an explosion at flats in the Redwood Grove area of Bedford.
We will be keeping you up to date on what has happened, as we get more details.
