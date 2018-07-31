BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Severe disruption: M1 Hertfordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Hertfordshire southbound severe disruption, at J8 for A414 Breakspear Way.

M1 Hertfordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound at J8, A414 (Hemel Hempstead), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Stevenage v Tranmere Rovers

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Stevenage and Tranmere Rovers.

Portsmouth v Luton Town

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Portsmouth and Luton Town.

Wycombe Wanderers v Blackpool

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Wycombe Wanderers and Blackpool.

Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, from J24 for to J25 for .

M25 Hertfordshire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M25 clockwise from J24, Potters Bar to J25, Enfield, because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, after J23 for A1081.

M25 Hertfordshire - One lane blocked on M25 clockwise after J23, A1081 (South Mimms), because of a broken down car.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J24 for A111 A1005 and J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road.

M25 Hertfordshire - Broken down car and all traffic being temporarily held on M25 clockwise between J24, A111 (Potters Bar) and J25, A10 (Enfield).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe disruption, from J11A for A5 Dunstable to J12 for A5120 Harlington Road.

M1 Bedfordshire - Three lanes closed on M1 northbound from J11a, A5 (Dunstable) to J12, A5120 (Flitwick), because of debris on the road.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, from J5 for Ibstone Road J5 to J4 for A404.

M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on M40 southbound from J5, Ibstone (Stokenchurch) to J4, A404 (High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Watford call-off angers non-league club

Watford

Welwyn Garden City say Watford's late withdrawal from a friendly is an example of "clubs at the elite level having no interest in the way grassroots clubs function".

Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, at J23 for A1081.

M25 Hertfordshire - M25 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J23, A1081 (South Mimms), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J17 for A412 to J16 for M40 J1A.

M25 Hertfordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J17, A412 (Maple Cross) to J16 M40 J1a, because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

