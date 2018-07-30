BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

Luton Borough Council is being urged to think again about introducing no stopping zones in the town.

Councillors met last night to discuss introducing "red routes" with the aim of reducing congestion caused by inconsiderate and illegal parking.

Luton Borough Council

Liberal Democrat councillors on the overview and scrutiny committee said the red routes are not an appropriate measure to ease congestion and they would have an adverse effect on businesses in Wellington Street and Bury Park.

A public consultation revealed 60% of residents backed the plan for the red routes, but half of businesses objected.

The council's executive will consider the issue again on 28 August.