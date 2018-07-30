BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

A1 Bedfordshire both ways severe accident, around A6001 Biggleswade South.
A1 Bedfordshire - Queuing traffic on A1 in both directions around Biggleswade South, because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
Luton council urged to think again about red routes
Luton Borough Council is being urged to think again about introducing no stopping zones in the town.
Councillors met last night to discuss introducing "red routes" with the aim of reducing congestion caused by inconsiderate and illegal parking.
Liberal Democrat councillors on the overview and scrutiny committee said the red routes are not an appropriate measure to ease congestion and they would have an adverse effect on businesses in Wellington Street and Bury Park.
A public consultation revealed 60% of residents backed the plan for the red routes, but half of businesses objected.
The council's executive will consider the issue again on 28 August.
Alex Novakovic, 12, passes away after cancer battle
Aylesbury youngster Alex Novakovic, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2013 has died in hospital.
Severe congestion: M1 Buckinghamshire southbound
M1 Buckinghamshire southbound severe congestion, from J14 for A509 to J11A for A5 Dunstable.
M1 Buckinghamshire - Stop-start traffic and queuing traffic on M1 southbound from J14, A509 (Milton Keynes) to J11a, A5 (Dunstable).
Thursday's Band, pictured, which has members from Bury St Edmunds, St Neots, Royston and Bishop's Stortford, is playing the Club Tent this evening.
Mark Gamon, of the band, said: "We're really happy to have a feature Club Tent slot at Cambridge this year.
"This is partly because it's a bloomin' lovely festival (and I don't have to camp because I live just down the road) and partly because we do have a song - Eating Mexican - that's about the festival and the cuisine that can be enjoyed therein, so that's a bucket list moment satisfied."
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J24 for A111 A1005.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise at J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A1(M) Hertfordshire northbound
A1(M) Hertfordshire northbound severe accident, before J6 for Welwyn.
A1(M) Hertfordshire - Queuing traffic on A1(M) northbound before J6, Welwyn, because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
Bus named after 'loyal' 93-year-old passenger
A 93-year-old man has had a bus named after him as a thank you for his years of being a loyal passenger.
Dennis Tapping from Watford uses the number 10 Arriva service every day, which runs from Woodside to the Hollywell Estate via the town centre.
The drivers came up with the idea of honouring Dennis after years of chatting to him about his beloved Watford Football Club, who he has followed for 70 years.
When he turned up at Watford Junction train station this morning, he was greeted with a cake, a Watford shirt and a bus, which had his name displayed and a plaque guaranteeing him a reserved seat for life.
He said: "What a wonderful day for me. I will never forget this day for as long as I live. I've had some happy days with Watford Football Club. I've had a happy life but this is one of my best days ever."
Severe disruption: M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise
M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J16 for M40 J1A to J15 for M4 J4B.
M25 Buckinghamshire - Two lanes blocked and slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J16 M40 J1a to J15, M4 J4b (Thorney Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe accident, from J26 for A121 Honey Lane to J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road.
M25 Essex - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) to J25, A10 (Enfield), because of an accident involving two cars.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, after J24 for A111 A1005.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane blocked and heavy traffic on M25 anticlockwise after J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a broken down car.
Herts hospice funding cut
Funding of more than £150,000 has been cut by Herts Valley Clinical Commissioning group (CCG) for the Peace Hospice in Watford.
Declan Carroll, the chief executive of the hospice, which costs £5m to run annually, said it means they will have to find funds from other sources.
He said: "Charities are always at risk from external funding and [we need to ask ourselves] will there be a point that we don't get any funding from the NHS?
"It would mean we would need to ask the community more to support what we do."
A spokesman for the CCG "Herts Valleys still provides over £900,000 to Peace Hospice Care for palliative and end of life care services... and we have recently commissioned our local hospices, including Peace Hospice Care, to provide a new service for patients diagnosed with life-limiting conditions who need care at home."
Thousands expected for Luton Mela
Two days of festivities celebrating Asian music and culture will get under way in Luton this weekend.
The 18th annual Mela is a free event attended by about 35,000 people at Wardown Park on Saturday and Sunday.
It will include local, national and international talent which is aimed at showcasing the culturally diverse communities of Luton.
Cops 'rise' above puns as bread lorry jack-knifes on M25
A jack-knifed bread lorry gave rise to a host of puns after it blocked part of the M25 near Potters Bar in the early hours.
The "lorry lost air causing [its] brakes to lock on", traffic police from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road unit wrote on Twitter at 02:40.
The band, hitting Stage 2 today, was formed in Norwich by twin brothers Callum and Kieran Morgan, who live in Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge respectively.
Callum said: "Cambridge Folk Festival is without a doubt legendary, and we're so thrilled to be playing this year.
"Patti Smith [who is at this year's festival] is one of my personal heroes - I remember hearing her cover of Hey Joe when I was a teenager and being completely knocked out by the sheer energy and attitude of her sound."
At the Club Tent, Thursday's Band, which has members from Cambs, Herts and Suffolk, plays on Friday as does Norfolk/Cambs band Roslie's Lover and on Sunday, Hertfordshire sing-songwriter Kelly Oliver, guitarist and harmonicist, is headlining.
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from M4 J5 to J4B for M25 J15.
M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M4 eastbound from M4 J5, Langley to J4b, M25 J15 (Thorney Interchange), because of an accident.
Severe accident: A5 Buckinghamshire southbound
A5 Buckinghamshire southbound severe accident, at Kellys Kitchen Roundabout.
A5 Buckinghamshire - A5 in Little Brickhill blocked and stationary traffic southbound at the Kellys Kitchen Roundabout junction, because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident involving two cars.
Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southbound
M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, at J5 for .
M40 Buckinghamshire - M40 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J5, Stokenchurch, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
National League news - August 2018
Stevenage sign QPR keeper Dieng on loan
Stevenage sign QPR keeper Dieng on loan
League Two side Stevenage sign goalkeeper Seny Dieng on loan from Championship club QPR until January.Read more
A song for Cambridge...
Nic Rigby
BBC News
An East of England band is planning to play a song about the Cambridge Folk Festival at the event this year.
Thursday's Band, pictured, which has members from Bury St Edmunds, St Neots, Royston and Bishop's Stortford, is playing the Club Tent this evening.
Mark Gamon, of the band, said: "We're really happy to have a feature Club Tent slot at Cambridge this year.
"This is partly because it's a bloomin' lovely festival (and I don't have to camp because I live just down the road) and partly because we do have a song - Eating Mexican - that's about the festival and the cuisine that can be enjoyed therein, so that's a bucket list moment satisfied."
Teen arrested after pair die in crash
Two men died after being hit by a car as they crossed the road in Sunninghill on Thursday evening.Read more
Severe accident: A414 Hertfordshire eastbound
A414 Hertfordshire eastbound severe accident, between B195 Birchall Lane and Thieves Lane.
A414 Hertfordshire - A414 Hertingfordbury Road in Cole Green closed eastbound between the B195 Birchall Lane junction and the Thieves Lane junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J17 for A412 to J16 for .
M25 Hertfordshire - Queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J17, A412 (Maple Cross) to J16, M40 J1a, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
Walsall complete triple signing
Walsall have sign striker Morgan Ferrier from Boreham Wood and bring in West Brom's Jack Fitzwater and Kane Wilson on loan.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise
M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J16 for M40 J1A to J15 for M4 J4B.
M25 Buckinghamshire - Two lanes blocked and slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J16 M40 J1a to J15, M4 J4b (Thorney Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe accident, from J26 for A121 Honey Lane to J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road.
M25 Essex - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) to J25, A10 (Enfield), because of an accident involving two cars.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, after J24 for A111 A1005.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane blocked and heavy traffic on M25 anticlockwise after J24, A111 (Potters Bar), because of a broken down car.
Luckily no other vehicles were involved and no-one was injured, but the photograph elicited dozens of bread-related puns including "dough!".
It might cause a bit of a "jam", said one, while others said it was a "slice of luck" as the "poor guy was only trying to earn a crust", but his driving career might now be "toast".
Good-humoured officers used their loaf and were quick to respond, saying: "Maybe more yeast is 'kneaded' to 'improve' the level of the puns, or should we 'rise' above it?"
Local acts rub shoulders with legends at folk festival
Nic Rigby
BBC News
Seven-strong Americana band Morganway (pictured) are one of a clutch of East of England bands playing this year's Cambridge Folk Festival.
The band, hitting Stage 2 today, was formed in Norwich by twin brothers Callum and Kieran Morgan, who live in Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge respectively.
Callum said: "Cambridge Folk Festival is without a doubt legendary, and we're so thrilled to be playing this year.
"Patti Smith [who is at this year's festival] is one of my personal heroes - I remember hearing her cover of Hey Joe when I was a teenager and being completely knocked out by the sheer energy and attitude of her sound."
At the Club Tent, Thursday's Band, which has members from Cambs, Herts and Suffolk, plays on Friday as does Norfolk/Cambs band Roslie's Lover and on Sunday, Hertfordshire sing-songwriter Kelly Oliver, guitarist and harmonicist, is headlining.
Other bands playing from our region include the Shackleton Trio and Alden, Patterson & Dashwood.
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from M4 J5 to J4B for M25 J15.
M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M4 eastbound from M4 J5, Langley to J4b, M25 J15 (Thorney Interchange), because of an accident.
Severe accident: A5 Buckinghamshire southbound
A5 Buckinghamshire southbound severe accident, at Kellys Kitchen Roundabout.
A5 Buckinghamshire - A5 in Little Brickhill blocked and stationary traffic southbound at the Kellys Kitchen Roundabout junction, because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident involving two cars.
Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southbound
M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, at J5 for .
M40 Buckinghamshire - M40 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J5, Stokenchurch, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
'Good reputation' behind concerts' growth
This year's three-day concert returns with headliners Jess Glynne, Billy Ocean and Lesley Garrett.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J24 for A111 A1005 to J23 for A1081.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise from J24, A111 (Potters Bar) to J23, A1081 (South Mimms), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe accident, at J21 for M1 J6A.
M25 Hertfordshire - Two lanes closed on M25 clockwise at J21 M1 J6a, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire northbound
M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe disruption, from J13 for A421 Salford Road Bedford to J14 for A509.
M1 Bedfordshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J13, A421 (Bedford) to J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M1 Hertfordshire northbound
M1 Hertfordshire northbound severe disruption, from J6 for A405 North Orbital Road to J7 for A414.
M1 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J6, A405 (Bricket Wood) to J7 A414, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Man who threw baby out of window jailed
A court hears Sean Ziemelis threw the baby and its mother away from a crowd which gathered below.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J24 for A111 A1005 to J23 for .
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise from J24, A111 (Potters Bar) to /, J23, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M25 London anti-clockwise
M25 London anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J25 for to J24 for A111 A1005.
M25 London - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J25, / (Enfield) in Greater London to J24, A111 (Potters Bar) in Hertfordshire, because of a broken down car.
Councillor under fire for 'flaunting' his expensive Tesla car
Bucks Herald
Buckingham councillor Warren Whyte, the man in charge of the county’s failing children’s services, has come under fire for "flaunting" his Tesla car worth tens of thousands of pounds on social media.
Van on M1 a tonne overweight
Police pulled over a van which was one tonne overweight on the M1 in Hertfordshire
Officers said they received a call from a "concerned driver" who thought the van was "dangerously overweight" as it was approaching Hemel Hempstead.
The vehicle was stopped on the A1(M) in Hatfield and found to be transporting food products.
MK Dons sign ex-Swindon keeper Moore
Milton Keynes Dons sign former Swindon Town goalkeeper Stuart Moore following his release by the Robins.Read more
Watford's Doucoure signs five-year deal
Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure signs a new five-year deal with the Premier League side until 2023.Read more
Potts signs new three-year Luton deal
Luton Town left-back Dan Potts signs a new three-year deal with the League One club, keeping him at Kenilworth Road until 2021.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Bedfordshire southbound
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for Bedford and J12 for .
M1 Bedfordshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J13, Bedford and J12, Flitwick, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe accident, at J22 for A1081 St Albans.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M25 clockwise at J22, A1081 (St Albans), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M25 London anti-clockwise
M25 London anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J25 for and J24 for .
M25 London - One lane closed and slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J25, / (Enfield) in Greater London and J24, / (Potters Bar) in Hertfordshire, because of a broken down vehicle.
