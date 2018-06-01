BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe accident, between J21A for A405 and J22 for A1081.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M25 clockwise between J21a, A405 (St Albans) and J22, A1081 (St Albans), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M1 Hertfordshire southbound
M1 Hertfordshire southbound severe disruption, between J9 for A5183 and J8 for A414.
M1 Hertfordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 London-bound between J9, A5183 (Redbourn) and J8, A414 (Hemel Hempstead), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire northbound
M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe accident, between J12 for A5120 and J13 for A421.
M1 Bedfordshire - Very slow traffic and hard shoulder closed on M1 northbound between J12, A5120 (Flitwick) and J13, A421 (Bedford), because of an accident involving lorry.
Milton Keynes council to suspend rent after flooding
Milton Keynes Council will suspend rent for two months for council tenants who have been "severely affected" by flooding.
On Monday, about two months of rain fell in a matter of hours and many properties in Milton Keynes were damaged.
The leader of the council, Labour's Peter Marland, has called on private landlords in the area to "consider helping their impacted tenants if possible".
The council has also said there will be a £100,000 hardship fund, which will be open to all residents "severely impacted" by flooding.
Speaking about the "flood emergency hardship scheme", Mr Marland said "no-one should have to go to a pay-day lender or loan shark to cover emergency costs".
Severe accident: M1 Hertfordshire southbound
M1 Hertfordshire southbound severe accident, at J5 for A41 North Western Avenue A4008 Stephenson Way.
M1 Hertfordshire - Very slow traffic on M1 London-bound at J5, A41 (Watford), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened.
Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire northbound
M1 Bedfordshire northbound severe accident, between 11A and J12 for A5120.
M1 Bedfordshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 northbound between 11A and J12, A5120 (Flitwick), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe accident, between J24 for A111 and J25 for A10 affecting J22 for A1081.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M25 clockwise between J24, A111 (Potters Bar) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of an accident involving two cars. Congestion to J22, A1081 (St Albans).
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, at J20 for A41.
M25 Hertfordshire - M25 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic clockwise at J20, A41 (Kings Langley), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M25 Greater London clockwise
M25 Greater London clockwise severe disruption, between J14 for A3113 Airport Way and J15 for M4 affecting J12 for M3.
M25 Greater London - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M25 clockwise between J14, A3113 (Heathrow Terminal 4) and J15 M4, because of a broken down flat bed lorry. Congestion to J12 M3.
Severe disruption: A10 Cambridgeshire both ways
A10 Cambridgeshire both ways severe disruption, between Frog End Shepreth and A505.
A10 Cambridgeshire - A10 closed in both directions between Shepreth and the A505 junction in Royston.
Severe disruption: M1 Hertfordshire northbound
M1 Hertfordshire northbound severe disruption, between J6A for M25 and J8 for A414.
M1 Hertfordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J6a M25 and J8, A414 (Hemel Hempstead), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J26 for A121 and J25 for A10.
M25 Essex - One lane blocked on M25 anticlockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: A1(M) Hertfordshire northbound
A1(M) Hertfordshire northbound severe disruption, at J4 for A414.
A1(M) Hertfordshire - One lane closed on A1(M) northbound at J4, A414 (Hertford turn off), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J17 for A412 and J16 for M40.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J17, A412 (Maple Cross) and J16 M40, because of a broken down car.
Owner reunited with long lost cat after 10-year search
A petition started by a commuter, asking for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) to "have its contract immediately removed" has reached the 10,000 signatures it needed to get a response for the government.
Simon Lee's petition says the Secretary of State for Transport should "intervene immediately" over GTR's "failure to implement its new timetable leaving commuters stranded and mass cancellations of services despite having a year to plan for the changes".
He said on Twitter he launched a Parliamentary petition because he was "just a commuter who has had enough".
On Friday morning it had been signed by more than 11,500 people.
On Thursday, in a joint statement Network Rail and Govia Thameslink blamed the sheer number of changes and the late running of some engineering works for the disruption and said they were "extremely sorry".
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, between J24 for A111 and J25 for A10.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane blocked on M25 clockwise between J24, A111 (Potters Bar) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
Bucks Free Press
A delighted pet owner is celebrating after being reunited with her cat after a 10-year search.
Govia Thameslink petition tops 10,000 sigantures
A petition started by a commuter, asking for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) to "have its contract immediately removed" has reached the 10,000 signatures it needed to get a response for the government.
Simon Lee's petition says the Secretary of State for Transport should "intervene immediately" over GTR's "failure to implement its new timetable leaving commuters stranded and mass cancellations of services despite having a year to plan for the changes".
He said on Twitter he launched a Parliamentary petition because he was "just a commuter who has had enough".
On Friday morning it had been signed by more than 11,500 people.
On Thursday, in a joint statement Network Rail and Govia Thameslink blamed the sheer number of changes and the late running of some engineering works for the disruption and said they were "extremely sorry".
Shinnie joins Luton on permanent deal
Luton Town complete the permanent signing of midfielder Andrew Shinnie on a two-year contract.Read more
Nombe signs two-year MK Dons deal
Milton Keynes Dons agree a new two-year contract with teenage striker Sam Nombe.Read more
Project Marlow Rocks hijacked as 'shock rocks' found
Bucks Free Press
A feel-good project in Marlow Bottom that started with the idea of painting stones and leaving them around the village for people to find appears to have been hijacked after a number of stones were found with offensive words on them.