BBC Beds, Herts & Bucks: Latest updates

Milton Keynes Council will suspend rent for two months for council tenants who have been "severely affected" by flooding.

On Monday, about two months of rain fell in a matter of hours and many properties in Milton Keynes were damaged.

The leader of the council, Labour's Peter Marland, has called on private landlords in the area to "consider helping their impacted tenants if possible".

The council has also said there will be a £100,000 hardship fund, which will be open to all residents "severely impacted" by flooding.

Speaking about the "flood emergency hardship scheme", Mr Marland said "no-one should have to go to a pay-day lender or loan shark to cover emergency costs".