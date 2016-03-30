Soulbury Stone

BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts & Bucks

Summary

  1. A campaign has been launched to save an ancient stone in Soulbury, near Leighton Buzzard, after a driver backed into it
  2. About 1,000 people are expected to demonstrate in High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire in April
  3. A teenage boy has died after his motorcycle hit a lamppost in Luton
  4. More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Thursday

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

That's all from the live team today. We'll be back with you again from 08:00 tomorrow with the latest news, sport, weather and travel for Beds, Herts and Bucks.

If you missed anything, why not take a scroll through the page? And if you'd like to get in touch at all, you can email here.

New air ambulance for first time in 20 years

Charity fundraisers in Hertfordshire are being praised, after the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust announced it would be buying its own helicopter for the first time in its 20 year history. 

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance
Essex and Herts Air Ambulance

The £6m helicopter will start flying in June next year. As well as donations from the public and businesses, the charity successfully bid for £1.5m from the Government's LIBOR fund

Weather: Sunny spells but risk of showers

Alex Dolan

BBC Look East weather

There will be some sunny spells to end the day but it will turn a little cloudy with the risk of a shower this evening. Lows of 0C (32F).

Weather graphic shows rain Thursday
BBC

There will be a cold start tomorrow with a touch of frost in places. Highs of 12C (53F).

Tools and number plates stolen from South Oxhey vehicles

Power tools and number plates were stolen from several vehicles in South Oxhey last night.

Raglan Gardens, South Oxhey
Google

Police are appealing for information after the tools were stolen from Ford Transit vans in Raglan Gardens, Ashburnham Drive and Oaklands Avenue. Three males were seen in the Raglan Gardens area (pictured).

Number plates were stolen from two vehicles on Hillcroft Crescent and Greenfield Avenue, police say.

Bletchley store ram raided by gang

One MK

A store in Bletchley has spoken to OneMK after more than £10,000 worth of damage was caused in an unsuccessful ram raid.

Weather Watchers or wildlife watchers?

BBC Weather Watchers

It's not all pictures of sunshine and clouds coming into our Weather Watchers inbox...

We also receive delightful photographs of wildlife like this cheeky-looking squirrel in Bedford.

Squirrel climbs tree in Bedford
BBC/tony home

Afternoon headlines: High Wycombe demonstrations... Luton teen killed in crash

The headlines:

  • About 1,000 people are expected to demonstrate in High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire on 9 April 
  • A Closure Order has been placed on an address in Hitchin following complaints about suspected drug taking 
  • A teenage boy has been killed after his motorcycle hit a lamppost in Luton

Man freed from car after bus crash in Princes Risborough

A car and a bus collided in Princes Risborough earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bell Street just before 14:15.

The fire service released a man from the car, who was injured. All bus passengers were checked over by ambulance staff.

The legend of the Soulbury stone

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

An ancient stone in Soulbury, near Leighton Buzzard, will stay put despite a driver threatening legal action after damaging her car backing into it.

People told us about the legend of the stone...

M1 overnight closures continue

Luton Airport is reminding passengers travelling by road of the M1 overnight closures that may affect journey times.

The closures began two weeks ago and continue until 9 April as 40 giant steel bridge beams are lifted into place for the new J11a.

High Wycombe police prepare for demonstrations

Toby Friedner

BBC Three Counties Radio

About 1,000 people are expected to demonstrate in High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire on Saturday, 9 April.

Supt Ed McLean and Chf Insp Rebecca Mears giving the briefing
BBC

Thames Valley Police have been advised there will be about 200 from the far-right English Defence League and a counter demonstration of about 800 people. 

Supt Ed Mclean, the district commander for Wycombe, says the "police are here to allow a lawful and peaceful protest" and "will do our very best" to ensure it is a safe day for everyone.

Woman hit with metal pole in Biggleswade attack

A woman was struck over the head by what's believed to have been a metal pole in an attack in Biggleswade on Good Friday.

Biggleswade train station
Google

The woman was walking along an alleyway near Biggleswade train station between 05:30 and 06:00 when she was hit from behind.

Police say it's "vital" they find the offender, who is described as a female of stocky build with long dark hair.

Hitchin property 'closed' by police

A Closure Order has been placed on an address in Hitchin following complaints about suspected drug taking.

Desborough Road in Hitchin
Google

The property, in Desborough Road, was investigated by the police after lresidents complained about anti-social behaviour.

Police, North Herts Homes and North Herts District Council received complaints from neighbours about loud music, arguments and suspected drug dealing. The order prevents anyone from entering the property for three months. 

Luton playwright up for three Baftas

Luton News

Luton author and playwright Jack Thorne has been nominated for three Bafta TV awards.

Tributes to Luton teen who died in motorbike crash

Dani Bailey

BBC Local Live

Tributes are being left for a teenage boy who died after his motorcycle hit a lamppost in Luton yesterday.

Bedfordshire Police said the boy died in hospital following a collision on a pavement outside Whitefield Primary School in the Marsh Farm estate.  

Travel: Collision on M25 in Hertfordshire

BBC Travel

There's a lane closed on the M25 anti-clockwise in Hertfordshire just before J23 due to a collision. Traffic is queuing to J24.

Check your journey here.

CPS 'right' not to charge officers over Jean Charles de Menezes death

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled British prosecutors were right not to charge police officers involved in the shooting of a Brazilian electrician they suspected was a suicide bomber.

A permanent memorial was unveiled on what would have been Mr Menezes 32nd birthday
Getty Images

Jean Charles de Menezes was shot seven times in the head by specialist firearms officers as he boarded an underground train at Stockwell station in south London on July 22, 2005.

The chief constable of Bedfordshire Police, Jon Boucher, was a detective superintendent on the case that day.

Weather Watchers: Sunshine in Chalfont St Giles

BBC Weather Watchers

It looks like the ducks were out enjoying the sunshine in Chalfont St Giles this morning - perhaps later they'll be enjoying the rain that's forecast?

Ducks in stream in Chalfont St Giles
BBC/Pinny's Patch

If you'd like to share your images of what the weather's like where you are, you can sign up to become a Weather Watcher here.

Family of Tube shooting victim Jean Charles de Menezes await court decision

The family of Jean Charles de Menezes will learn the outcome of a court challenge over the decision not to bring charges over his death.

Jean Charles de Menezes
de Menezes family

Relatives of the Brazilian took their case to the European Court of Human Rights last year - almost a decade after he was mistaken for a suicide bomber and shot dead by police marksmen on a London Tube train.

Bedfordshire Police's chief constable Jon Boucher was a detective superintendent on the case that day.

New plan drawn up for future of Luton's High Town

Luton News

Plans for two public squares and up to 750 new homes have been laid out in a bold vision for the future of High Town.

