BBC Local Live: Beds, Herts & Bucks

- A campaign has been launched to save an ancient stone in Soulbury, near Leighton Buzzard, after a driver backed into it
- About 1,000 people are expected to demonstrate in High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire in April
- A teenage boy has died after his motorcycle hit a lamppost in Luton
A teenage boy has died after his motorcycle hit a lamppost in Luton
New air ambulance for first time in 20 years
Charity fundraisers in Hertfordshire are being praised, after the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust announced it would be buying its own helicopter for the first time in its 20 year history.
The £6m helicopter will start flying in June next year. As well as donations from the public and businesses, the charity successfully bid for £1.5m from the Government's LIBOR fund.
Weather: Sunny spells but risk of showers
Alex Dolan
BBC Look East weather
There will be some sunny spells to end the day but it will turn a little cloudy with the risk of a shower this evening. Lows of 0C (32F).
There will be a cold start tomorrow with a touch of frost in places. Highs of 12C (53F).
Tools and number plates stolen from South Oxhey vehicles
Power tools and number plates were stolen from several vehicles in South Oxhey last night.
Police are appealing for information after the tools were stolen from Ford Transit vans in Raglan Gardens, Ashburnham Drive and Oaklands Avenue. Three males were seen in the Raglan Gardens area (pictured).
Number plates were stolen from two vehicles on Hillcroft Crescent and Greenfield Avenue, police say.
Bletchley store ram raided by gang
One MK
A store in Bletchley has spoken to OneMK after more than £10,000 worth of damage was caused in an unsuccessful ram raid.
Weather Watchers or wildlife watchers?
BBC Weather Watchers
It's not all pictures of sunshine and clouds coming into our Weather Watchers inbox...
We also receive delightful photographs of wildlife like this cheeky-looking squirrel in Bedford.
Afternoon headlines: High Wycombe demonstrations... Luton teen killed in crash
The headlines:
Man freed from car after bus crash in Princes Risborough
A car and a bus collided in Princes Risborough earlier this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Bell Street just before 14:15.
The fire service released a man from the car, who was injured. All bus passengers were checked over by ambulance staff.
The legend of the Soulbury stone
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
An ancient stone in Soulbury, near Leighton Buzzard, will stay put despite a driver threatening legal action after damaging her car backing into it.
People told us about the legend of the stone...
M1 overnight closures continue
Luton Airport is reminding passengers travelling by road of the M1 overnight closures that may affect journey times.
The closures began two weeks ago and continue until 9 April as 40 giant steel bridge beams are lifted into place for the new J11a.
High Wycombe police prepare for demonstrations
Toby Friedner
BBC Three Counties Radio
About 1,000 people are expected to demonstrate in High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire on Saturday, 9 April.
Thames Valley Police have been advised there will be about 200 from the far-right English Defence League and a counter demonstration of about 800 people.
Supt Ed Mclean, the district commander for Wycombe, says the "police are here to allow a lawful and peaceful protest" and "will do our very best" to ensure it is a safe day for everyone.
Woman hit with metal pole in Biggleswade attack
A woman was struck over the head by what's believed to have been a metal pole in an attack in Biggleswade on Good Friday.
The woman was walking along an alleyway near Biggleswade train station between 05:30 and 06:00 when she was hit from behind.
Police say it's "vital" they find the offender, who is described as a female of stocky build with long dark hair.
Hitchin property 'closed' by police
A Closure Order has been placed on an address in Hitchin following complaints about suspected drug taking.
The property, in Desborough Road, was investigated by the police after lresidents complained about anti-social behaviour.
Police, North Herts Homes and North Herts District Council received complaints from neighbours about loud music, arguments and suspected drug dealing. The order prevents anyone from entering the property for three months.
Luton playwright up for three Baftas
Luton News
Luton author and playwright Jack Thorne has been nominated for three Bafta TV awards.
Tributes to Luton teen who died in motorbike crash
Dani Bailey
BBC Local Live
Tributes are being left for a teenage boy who died after his motorcycle hit a lamppost in Luton yesterday.
Bedfordshire Police said the boy died in hospital following a collision on a pavement outside Whitefield Primary School in the Marsh Farm estate.
Travel: Collision on M25 in Hertfordshire
BBC Travel
There's a lane closed on the M25 anti-clockwise in Hertfordshire just before J23 due to a collision. Traffic is queuing to J24.
CPS 'right' not to charge officers over Jean Charles de Menezes death
The European Court of Human Rights has ruled British prosecutors were right not to charge police officers involved in the shooting of a Brazilian electrician they suspected was a suicide bomber.
Jean Charles de Menezes was shot seven times in the head by specialist firearms officers as he boarded an underground train at Stockwell station in south London on July 22, 2005.
The chief constable of Bedfordshire Police, Jon Boucher, was a detective superintendent on the case that day.
Weather Watchers: Sunshine in Chalfont St Giles
BBC Weather Watchers
It looks like the ducks were out enjoying the sunshine in Chalfont St Giles this morning - perhaps later they'll be enjoying the rain that's forecast?
If you'd like to share your images of what the weather's like where you are, you can sign up to become a Weather Watcher here.
Family of Tube shooting victim Jean Charles de Menezes await court decision
The family of Jean Charles de Menezes will learn the outcome of a court challenge over the decision not to bring charges over his death.
Relatives of the Brazilian took their case to the European Court of Human Rights last year - almost a decade after he was mistaken for a suicide bomber and shot dead by police marksmen on a London Tube train.
Bedfordshire Police's chief constable Jon Boucher was a detective superintendent on the case that day.
New plan drawn up for future of Luton's High Town
Luton News
Plans for two public squares and up to 750 new homes have been laid out in a bold vision for the future of High Town.