Mother and stepfather to be sentenced for baby Jacob Crouch's death
Warning: This page contains descriptions of a baby's death which some readers may find distressing. Find support from the BBC Action Line.
Edited by Jamie Whitehead and Sam Hancock
Find support on BBC Action Line website
We know this is an extremely distressing case.
If you, or someone you know, needs help after reading about it, the details of organisations offering assistance can be found on the BBC Action Line website.
Family member says they knew Craig Couch was a 'liar'
Phil Mackie
Reporting from Derby Crown Court
The victim statements continue to be made in court - Gemma Barton is in tears, Craig Crouch is looking straight ahead.
Speaking on behalf of the Barton family, a representative says they believe Craig Crouch was "trying overly hard to impress us and Gemma, but we knew he was a liar.”
They refer back to when it came to the naming of Jacob Crouch saying “none of us thought (it) was appropriate“ and claim that Gemma was completely under Craig Crouch's control.
There are tears in the public gallery and Barton is crying.
'None of us can sleep properly anymore'
Phil Mackie
Reporting from Derby Crown Court
Another relative is reading her statement in person.
“None of us sleep properly anymore,” she says.
“When I heard what they did I was angry.”
To Barton, she says: “I was here Gemma, I just don’t understand why you didn't ask” (for help).
Barton is looking down, sobbing. One of the jurors is now in tears.
Family member says pain will last a lifetime
Phil Mackie
Reporting from Derby Crown Court
A family member tells the court that all they have of Jacob is a photograph.
They say they will never see his first steps or hear his first words and “the pain will be with me for a lifetime, it will never ever go away.”
Speaking on behalf of the Crouch family, they say: “The past two and half years have been the hardest” and they are "all broken”.
Prosecution makes submissions
Phil Mackie
Reporting from Derby Crown Court
Mary Prior KC has begun making submissions on behalf of the Crown.
Crouch is to be sentenced for murder and child cruelty, and Barton for causing or allowing the death of a child and child cruelty.
Crouch is now 39 years old, and Barton 33 (they were 36 and 30 at the time of Jacob's death). There are no previous convictions cautions or reprimands for both.
Jacob suffered at least 39 fractures, 22 in the week he died. He would have been in “significant pain”, Prior says. He also suffered significant bruising.
He would have been in so much pain, Prior says, that in hospital they would have administered morphine.
If they had sought medical help, she adds, Jacob could have been saved. He died from infection caused by a perforated bowel.
The couple told a series of lies to try to cover it up, Prior adds.
Family members at today's sentencing
Phil Mackie
Reporting from Derby Crown Court
A group of people including family members have attended every day of the trial. They began arriving before 11:00 for today’s sentencing.
One lady was carrying a bunch of flowers. They are probably intended for court staff or police officers to whom those who have been coming to court have become close.
When the jury returned its verdicts on Wednesday, there were gasps and tears from the public gallery. One person was so overcome they had to leave court. I'd expect there to be more emotion today when Justice Tim Kerr, the judge, delivers his sentencing remarks.
It’s been a tough case for the police, too. When Det Insp Paul Bullock read his statement on the steps of the court post-verdicts, it was easy to detect the emotion in his voice; while out of view of the cameras, one of his colleagues was in tears.
We in court will soon hear victim statements from Jacob Crouch’s family members before the lunchtime adjournment, as well as submissions from prosecutor Mary Prior KC.
Also this afternoon, counsel representing Craig Crouch and Gemma Barton will give mitigation.
TV cameras now allowed in courts - but there are exceptions
This afternoon we'll hear the judge’s sentencing remarks live from Derby Crown Court.
Our live page team has streamed several sentencings this year already, but it is still a relative novelty.
A change in the law last year allowed filming inside English and Welsh courts for the first time. Scotland has been doing this for years.
Increasing public confidence in the judiciary process was one of the main motivations behind this change.
In England and Wales, only four organisations have permission to film - the BBC, ITN, Sky and PA Media - and they have to apply to the judge to film the sentencing remarks of a case.
Even then, broadcasters can only film remarks made by the most senior judges.
No-one else can be filmed. So cameras won’t be allowed to capture victims, witnesses or jurors.
Derby Crown Court fills up
Phil Mackie
Reporting from Derby Crown Court
The court is packed, the public gallery is nearly full.
Relatives of Craig Crouch and Gemma Barton are sitting separately.
Nine jurors have returned for today's sentencing.
What this case is about… in 150 words
Jacob Crouch, a 10-month-old baby, died in 2020 at home near Swadlincote, Derbyshire - during the Covid pandemic.
Jacob's mother Gemma Barton and stepfather Craig Crouch - who is listed as his father on his birth certificate - told police they had found their son unresponsive in his cot.
During the seven-week trial at Derby Crown Court, the prosecution argued that Jacob had suffered at least 39 rib fractures following a “vicious assault” in which he was “kicked or stamped on”.
Those injuries led to serious infections and Jacob died “in his cot, alone” on 30 December that year, the jury heard.
Both Crouch and Barton denied murdering Jacob, but earlier this week Crouch was found guilty of murder and Barton of causing or allowing the death of a child - she was cleared of murder.
It's now for Justice Tim Kerr, the judge, to hand down each of their sentences.
Jacob Crouch’s stepfather and mother due in court
Sam Hancock & Jamie Whitehead
Live reporters
In a short while, the stepfather and mother of Jacob Crouch will be sentenced for the 10-month-old’s death.
Craig Crouch, Jacob’s stepfather, was found guilty earlier this week of the baby’s murder. Jacob’s mother, Gemma Barton, was cleared of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.
Jacob died “in his cot, alone” on 30 December 2020 at home near Swadlincote, Derbyshire, having suffered a “living hell”, Derby Crown Court heard during the trial.
Crouch and Barton will both appear at the same court today, to be handed their individual sentences by a judge.
We’ll use this page to guide you through the judge’s remarks - as well as any analysis we receive afterwards.
You’ll be able to watch the sentencing live by clicking the Play button at the top of this page.