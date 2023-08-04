The victim statements continue to be made in court - Gemma Barton is in tears, Craig Crouch is looking straight ahead.

Speaking on behalf of the Barton family, a representative says they believe Craig Crouch was "trying overly hard to impress us and Gemma, but we knew he was a liar.”

They refer back to when it came to the naming of Jacob Crouch saying “none of us thought (it) was appropriate“ and claim that Gemma was completely under Craig Crouch's control.

There are tears in the public gallery and Barton is crying.