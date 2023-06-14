In all honesty, not very much.

With this being a live investigation, police have to be careful with how many details they reveal. For now, though, here's what we have learned.

The suspect is a man, aged 31, who's believed to be a migrant of West African origin. He's thought to have settled in the UK legally, but we don't know when.

He was Tasered following the three attacks and arrested on suspicion of murder. Police are questioning him - so far, his motive is unknown.

Reporting from the scene, the BBC's home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford says he understands the suspect has a history of mental health issues.

As soon as we know more, we'll let you know.